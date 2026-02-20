Think Local

From soil to cellar: A Truffle Celebration at Quails’ Gate

The Truffle Experience

Beginning Feb. 20, Quails’ Gate Winery invites guests to experience something rare in the Okanagan Valley—a full-estate celebration of two ingredients shaped by patience, place and precision: Pinot Noir and locally grown black truffles.

For decades, Pinot Noir has been the benchmark varietal at Quails’ Gate. Grown along the slopes of West Kelowna and carefully crafted to express nuance, structure and earth-driven elegance, it reflects both innovation and leadership within the region.

Now, that signature varietal meets its perfect counterpart.

The Truffle Celebration highlights locally cultivated Okanagan black truffles from Hidden Harvest—sourced in the valley after years of agricultural dedication. Once considered nearly impossible to produce locally, these truffles represent a new chapter in the evolution of Okanagan terroir.

Their aromatic depth and forest-floor character naturally complement Pinot Noir, making this pairing both intuitive and extraordinary.

A refined truffle tasting menu at Old Vines Restaurant

At Old Vines Restaurant, guests can indulge in a thoughtfully curated Truffle Tasting Menu featuring fresh shaved Okanagan black truffles woven throughout each course. From a delicate seared Hokkaido scallop finished with truffle and white soy brodo to ravioli al uovo with B.C. morels and a Peace Country lamb elevated by fragrant shavings tableside, the menu celebrates both restraint and richness. The experience concludes with a reimagined tiramisu unearthed—a dessert inspired by the forest floor.

Reserve your table at Old Vines Restaurant and experience the Truffle Tasting Menu for a limited time.

Pinot & Truffle in the wine shop

For those looking for a more casual but equally immersive experience, the wine shop presents a guided $45 Pinot & Truffle tasting. Guests will enjoy three Pinot Noirs, including the coveted Richard’s Block Pinot Noir, paired with truffle-infused bites that reveal the harmony between fine tannins, subtle earth tones and savoury depth.

It is a focused, sensory experience designed to showcase the elegance of Pinot Noir alongside the complexity of Okanagan truffles.

Reserve your tasting experience at the wine shop and experience the Pinot & Truffle tasting for a limited time.

Estate indulgence at The Market

The celebration extends into The Market, where visitors can enjoy a daily truffle scone and browse specialty provisions such as truffle-infused olive oil and locally crafted salts—bringing a taste of the experience home.

Visit The Market during your estate stop to savour and shop the flavours of the season.

A celebration of leadership and terroir

The Truffle Celebration is more than a seasonal feature. It reflects Quails’ Gate’s continued commitment to innovation, both in the vineyard and within the broader agricultural community of the Okanagan.

By pairing its flagship varietal with one of the valley’s newest luxury crops, Quails’ Gate reinforces its role as a leader in premium wine experiences and regional culinary development.

The Truffle Celebration begins Friday, Feb. 20, and will be available for a limited time.

Plan your visit, reserve your experience, and discover this limited-time celebration at quailsgate.com/pinot-truffle-celebration.

