Mission convenience upgrade and two months rent-free

Photo: Contributed Ascent by Highstreet at 1003 Frost Rd in Kelowna’s Upper Mission is situated for ultimate convenience.

Living in Downtown Kelowna has its great moments.

It’s also got some questionable ones. Sometimes a simple grocery trip can become a parking quest where you navigate swarms of tourists and dodge rowdy events.

Life moves at a different pace in Kelowna’s Upper Mission. If you’re ready for a break from downtown or want to skip it entirely, Ascent by Highstreet offers a calm, simple home base for everyday living.

Easy errands in the Upper Mission

Ascent is located at 1003 Frost Road, near Mission Village at the Ponds, a retail village on Frost Road anchored by Save-On-Foods and Shoppers Drug Mart, with other everyday stops in the same cluster. The location makes your day-to-day less of a production than it would be in a downtown condo.

Getting groceries is simple, picking up prescriptions doesn’t mean driving across town, and you can enjoy coffee without expensive parking fees.

Photo: Contributed Nestled in the Upper Mission, Ascent is just down the street from daily essentials and Okanagan Lake.

Highstreet’s story of support

It’s a great location but on-site support is what people notice once they move in. The main reason is a clear standard—a 48-hour (or less) response guarantee. That means that when a maintenance issue arises or a question needs an answer, there’s a community team on-site that promises a response in two days or less.

This approach sets clear expectations for everyone, so residents know what to expect when something needs fixing. There are no rookie landlords there.

Suite details and building features

Ascent by Highstreet is designed for comfort and efficiency, with triple-pane windows, in-suite laundry, individual heating and cooling and a covered balcony. Strong insulation and a solid build help keep temperatures steady, so your home uses less energy. Solar panels also power the common areas, lowering the building’s daily energy use.

Highstreet builds for the long haul. We care about doing the right thing, achieving higher standards, and showing up after move-in with a full-time on-site team that keeps the community running smoothly. If it’s built by Highstreet, it’s backed by Highstreet.

How much is rent at Ascent?

Get two months rent-free.

Rent depends on the layout. Studios start at $1,289, one-bedrooms at $1,563, two-bedrooms at $1,885, and three-bedrooms at $2,596.

Monthly rent covers access to the Community Lounge, games area, fitness centre, outdoor seating with BBQ, and water. Electricity and internet are extra. Storage lockers are available, and both cats and dogs are welcome (with some restrictions).

Advertised pricing reflects two months of free rent prorated over a 14-month lease term. One parking stall is included in the monthly rent. Prices are subject to change.

