People-powered third spaces at Westbrook

Ammenities at Westbrook

Photo: Contributed Westbrook by Highstreet at 1520 Westside Road South, Kelowna.

Community amenities, also known as “third spaces,” often look good in brochures but can end up unused or poorly maintained.

If you’re thinking about renting in the Okanagan, Westbrook by Highstreet offers practical and enjoyable spaces, plus on-site "community leaders" and a promise to respond within 48 hours or less.

An outdoor Okanagan lifestyle

West Kelowna is an active, outdoorsy community. That’s why Highstreet included features people want after work, like pickleball, a dog run, a walking path, a fire pit, a BBQ area and a community garden. There’s also a half basketball court, so you have options whether you have 20 minutes or a whole afternoon. Practical extras include an EV charging station and a bike repair station.

Photo: Contributed The community garden at Westbrook is a place where residents can grow food, socialize, and share gardening tips.

Indoor "third spaces" for cloudy days

Inside, the shared spaces focus on what people really use and are well-maintained by staff. There’s a welcoming community lounge, a modern fitness centre and a games area. Residents automatically get access to these main amenities as part of their rent.

Monthly rent covers all amenities, both indoors and outdoors.

Highstreet’s community ops

Location and amenities set the tone, and the dedicated on-site team keeps things running smoothly after move-in.

Westbrook’s management is anchored by a clear standard—responses in 48 hours or less. When something needs attention, you’re not chasing updates or guessing what happens next. You’ve got on-site community leaders and a stated commitment to respond within two days or less.

Photo: Contributed Bright, open-concept living with clean finishes and a cute kitchen made for real life.

Suite details and building features

Westbrook is built for comfort-first efficiency, the kind you notice day to day. Triple-pane windows help keep suites warmer in winter and cooler in summer, and solar panels help power the common areas. Add individual heating and air conditioning for control, plus full-time on-site support with 48-hour responses, and you get a home that’s designed to run smarter and feel better to live in.

Comfort and efficiency are kept practical with in-suite laundry, individual heating and cooling, and a covered balcony. Monthly rent includes access to the community lounge, games area, fitness centre and an outdoor seating area with a BBQ.

Storage lockers are available and cats and dogs are welcome (with restrictions). And a reminder, there’s a dog run on the property. That’s tough to find.

“I love living at Westbrook. The onsite community leader is thoughtful and responsive, and the apartments are really well designed with a nice level of finishing," says Gill H., a Westbrook resident

How much is rent at Westbrook?

Rent varies based on layout. Prices start at $1,429 for a bachelor suite, $1,774 for a two-bedroom suite and $2,349 for a three-bedroom suite. Prices are subject to change.

