Variety BC’s financial support means Penticton family can access critical support without stress

Grant funds speech therapy

Photo: Contributed Hayden received speech therapy funding through a Variety BC grant, helping him build communication skills and confidence.

When Hayden was four, his mom, Amber, noticed he wasn’t talking much or forming sentences. In particular, he couldn’t communicate with other kids his age. When other children talked to him at the playground, Hayden wasn’t able to respond in words, which began to affect his confidence.

“I was starting to get a little bit worried,” Amber says. “I’d wanted to give it a little bit more time, knowing that all kids progress differently, but now I felt guilt and wondered if I didn't do something right for him. Even though I was reading bedtime stories and trying to practise words with him every day, something just wasn't clicking for him.”

Amber explored options near where they live in Penticton and connected with Sunny Skies Speech Therapy. “After we went for a couple of months, I was pretty upfront that I was having a hard time paying for the sessions,” Amber says. “The therapist suggested I apply to Variety BC for support. I didn’t even know that kind of help existed, but I’m so glad I asked.”

A Variety BC grant meant 12 months of free speech therapy sessions for Hayden, and the impact has been huge. “He can articulate himself well, and he’s eager to learn new words every day,” Amber says. “He has confidence now talking to his friends and family. It’s been transformative.”

Photo: Contributed Variety BC’s grants fill gaps in public health-care funding and private insurance plans so kids like Hayden can access the resources they need to thrive.

Variety BC supports children across British Columbia by funding essential therapies, adaptive equipment and specialized care for families experiencing financial insecurity. For families like the Hayden’s, that support removes cost barriers, ensuring kids have access to the resources they need to thrive. Not only is this a relief for parents stressed about how to pay for support, but getting care early in a child’s development can make a massive difference in their long-term well-being.

Hayden is now almost seven and doing well. “His personality explodes when you get to know him,” Amber says. “He’s just the funniest little guy ever, with a really big heart. He has a lot of empathy for people; when they get hurt or they’re feeling sad he just wants to cheer them up.”

Amber hopes Hayden will continue to grow into a compassionate, confident and resilient person. “I want him to know that everyone has their struggles and their strengths,” she says. “I take a lot of pride in the little man I’m raising.”

Across B.C., thousands of families with kids with complex health needs face the stress of not knowing if they can afford their child’s care. While public funding offers a foundation, it has significant gaps that don’t adequately cover frequent sessions or multiple services—especially for kids like Hayden who are still awaiting an official diagnosis. Variety BC bridges these gaps, providing children with developmental support, adaptive tools and services, ensuring cost isn’t a barrier to growth, confidence and inclusion.

“I am just so happy, and I feel really super grateful that we were approved and that Hayden could do speech therapy without me having to worry about the financial aspect of it,” Amber says. “Just knowing that there are really kind, compassionate and understanding people out there who want you and your kid to succeed is the most important thing.”

You can help children like Hayden receive the support they need. Tune in to Variety’s Show of Hearts on Global BC on Feb. 22 and donate to help Variety BC remove limits for kids in the Okanagan and across the province.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.