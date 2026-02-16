Think Local

Mountain Hunting Expo & Salute to Conservation will excite all fans of outdoors

Photo: Contributed The expo will feature more than 80 vendors specializing in outdoor activities.

If you like the outdoors, this is an event you do not want to miss.

The 2026 Mountain Hunting Expo & Salute to Conservation will take place Feb. 26-28 at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. The last two days of the outdoor extravaganza, which is conducted by the Wild Sheep Society of British Columba, will feature an expo with more than 80 vendors.

Attendees will find premium retailers and makers showcasing optics, packs, apparel, firearms, backcountry essentials, art, taxidermy and hard-to-find items you want in your kit before next season.

“It’s going to have something for everybody,” WSSBC chief executive officer Kyle Stelter says. “If you’re an outdoor enthusiast or you love hiking or being in the outdoors or anything like that, it’s going to really get your jam going.”

The weekend is one of Canada’s premier events for mountain hunters, outdoorspeople and conservation supporters. It is all about world-class gear, expert education and a community that cares about wild sheep and wild places.

Some of the many exhibitors include Sitka Gear, Kifaru, Precision Optics, Gunwerks, Fierce, Italian Sporting Goods, Frontiersmen Gear, Zeiss, Leica, Crispi, Schnee and Lowa.

“We bring in a broad range of exhibitors, so it has everything for all outdoor enthusiasts,” Stelter says. “It has gear. It has trips. If you’re interested in an ocean fishing trip, or if you’re interested in a sturgeon fishing trip or a freshwater lake fishing trip in northern Canada, all those vendors are there.

“If you’re a birder or a hunter or anyone that needs optics for any outdoor pursuits, this is a great opportunity. You can try all the products from these different vendors, see which is the best.”

The expo runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27, and Saturday, Feb. 28. Also happening on those two days is Sheep Hunter University, which will deliver seminars led by industry experts covering hunting strategies, firearms, gear selection, and how to prepare for demanding mountain hunts. Some of the presenters include Caylen Wojcik, Brad Brooks, Adam Foss, Omer Hrbinic and Ryan Holm. Attendees can choose which seminars to attend, and they can also check out a mini-theatre space that will be set up to display educational videos.

Proceeds from the 2026 Mountain Hunting Expo & Salute to Conservation will support the WSSBC’s mission to raise funds and awareness for wild sheep conservation in B.C. The group is currently working with Okanagan Nation Alliance on a wild sheep restoration project in the Penticton area called the Psoroptes Treatment Trial.

“We’re trying to restore the bighorn sheep,” Stelter says. “Bighorn sheep have basically dwindled from roughly twenty-five hundre ten years ago to eight hundred today, and our goal is to try and rehabilitate that herd and bring them back.

“We’ve invested hundreds of thousands of dollars specifically in that project, in conjunction with the Okanagan Nation Alliance, to support them.”

Get your tickets for the expo here, and learn more about the 2026 Mountain Hunting Expo & Salute to Conservation on its website here.

