Start Here Penticton Job Fair great measuring stick for South Okanagan job market

The City of Penticton is both an organizer and employer at the Start Here Penticton Job Fair.

The Start Here Penticton Job Fair is positioning itself as more than a place to browse job postings.

It also serves as a real-time snapshot of where the South Okanagan’s economy is headed.

The full-day event will bring together dozens of employers from across the region on Wednesday, March 18, at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. The job fair will offer job seekers a rare opportunity to see—in one room—which sectors are hiring now and what skills are in demand, including trades, hospitality, health care, manufacturing, technology and professional services.

“If your business is seeking to hire, this is your time to shine,” City of Penticton development services manager Blake Laven says. “The Start Here Penticton Job Fair is an opportunity to showcase your business and workplace to the more than one thousand people who will come through the doors. Some of those people may not be looking for a new job straight away, but they might know of someone who is perfect for a job, or their situation may change in the coming months.”

Penticton is home to roughly 3,600 businesses spanning multiple industries and serves as the commercial hub for more than 100,000 people across the South Okanagan. Organizers say the job fair reflects that diversity, with employers ranging from public services and manufacturing to tourism, finance and community care.

Companies such as BC Emergency Health Services, Bartlett Tree Experts, Titan Manufacturing Inc., TD Bank and Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre are among those expected to attend, alongside many others. Employment support and training organizations, including Okanagan College and the YMCA of Southern Interior B.C., will also be there, connecting attendees with education pathways, certifications and workforce resources.

For job seekers, the appeal is efficiency and insight. Admission is free, and attendees can explore a wide range of opportunities without needing to book multiple interviews or sift through online postings.

“If you’re looking for a new job, this is one way to see exactly who’s hiring and what skills are in demand,” Laven says. “It’s an opportunity to meet dozens of potential employers face-to-face, all in one room. There will be a mix of jobs ranging from temporary and summer positions to highly skilled professions.”

Laven notes the event can be just as valuable for people not actively job hunting, including students and long-term residents looking to better understand the local economy.

“Even if you have lived in Penticton for a while, you’d be surprised at the variety of employers on-site,” he says. “For high school and post-secondary students, it’s also worth scoping out the potential of future career opportunities.”

The job fair, which is being co-ordinated by Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, City of Penticton and WorkBC South Okanagan, runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is designed to make face-to-face connections easier, whether that’s an employer filling immediate vacancies or planning for future growth, or a job seeker exploring a new career path. Employers can still sign up for booth space, and the list of participating organizations continues to be updated as new businesses register.

The Start Here Penticton Job Fair is free for job seekers to attend. More information, including employer registration and a current list of participating businesses, can be found on the event website here.

