Why buyers are choosing Ascent by Highstreet

Risk-free real estate

Photo: Contributed Ascent by Highstreet

For many people considering real estate in Kelowna, the hesitation isn’t whether to buy, it’s when.

At Ascent by Highstreet, recent buyer activity suggests that decision is getting easier. A compelling mix of competitive pricing, price protection, and a well-connected location has helped move buyers off the sidelines.

Here are five reasons that six buyers chose to purchase at Ascent in the past couple of weeks.

Five reasons buyers say Ascent is one of Kelowna’s best condo values

1. Five-year price protection

Highstreet is offering five-year price protection on condo purchases at Ascent, a program never seen before in Kelowna. Five years after purchase, the market value is reviewed. If the value has increased, the buyer keeps the equity. If the value is lower, Highstreet covers the difference. The program is designed to reduce concerns around market timing and provide long-term confidence.

2. Exclusive limited-time 2.99% mortgage rate

Buyers at Ascent can access an exclusive 3-year mortgage rate of 2.99%, which translates into hundreds of dollars' worth of savings per month compared to typical market rates. For many buyers, this immediate reduction in monthly costs can make homeownership more achievable.

3. Highstreet’s “Double Warranty”

Every home at Ascent comes with Highstreet’s “Double Warranty,” the longest new home warranty in Canada. This extended coverage offers long-term peace of mind and helps protect buyers from unexpected costs well beyond move-in.

4. Upper Mission location

Ascent is in Kelowna’s Upper Mission, widely regarded as one of the city’s most sought-after neighbourhoods. The area is known for its established community, access to outdoor recreation, and long-term appeal.

5. Walkable convenience at Mission Village at The Ponds

Photo: Contributed Ascent by Highstreet in Kelowna's upper Mission neighbourhood.

Located directly across from Mission Village at The Ponds, Ascent is a two-minute walk to everyday essentials including Save-On Foods, Shopper’s Drug Mart, Starbucks and more, an increasingly important factor for buyers prioritizing where to live.

Pricing that supports the momentum

Ascent’s pricing continues to play a central role in buyer interest. Move-in ready condos are positioned competitively for new construction in Kelowna, with current offerings that include:

• Junior one-bedroom homes starting from $284,900. Only a couple remain.

• One-bedroom homes starting from $399,900. Just one left in Alpha and three in Bravo.

• Two-bedroom homes starting under $500,000. The Syrah floor plan is already 72% sold out in Alpha.

• Three-bedroom homes starting in the high $600,000s. Only three Gamay two-floor rowhomes remain, and the Pinot floor plan is already 50% sold in Bravo.

Homes offer larger floor plans and are built above code requirements, delivering better energy efficiency, lower monthly energy bills, and stronger overall value.

“I’ve worked through multiple real estate cycles, and what stands out right now is value,” says Darcy Nyrose. “When pricing, protection, location, and financing all line up the way they do at Ascent, it creates a strong opportunity for buyers to act. There’s only an upside at Ascent.”

A practical approach to buying in today’s market

Rather than encouraging buyers to speculate short-term market movement, Highstreet’s approach at Ascent focuses on reducing risk and improving long-term certainty.

For buyers weighing their next step, the combination of competitive pricing, mortgage savings, extended warranty coverage, and price protection has made Ascent stand out in the current market.

Only an upside at Ascent

Highstreet’s five-year price protection, exclusive 2.99% mortgage rate, and current incentives are available for a limited time at Ascent.

The Ascent sales centre is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. or buyers can register for more information at onlyanupside.com. Learn more about Highstreet at gohighstreet.ca.

Terms and conditions apply. See sales team for details.