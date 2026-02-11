Think Local

Both Central Okanagan Grand Prize options in Choices Lottery are stunners

Grand Prizes hit new level

Contributed

Two Central Okanagan homes in brand new projects are up for grabs in the 2026 BC Children's Hospital Choices Lottery.

This year's lottery is offering 12 Grand Prize options for the big winner, who could pick a four-bedroom, five-bedroom home in West Kelowna or a luxury condo in downtown Kelowna.

There is plenty of other winning that will take place during this year’s lottery, and the first deadline is coming up this Friday at midnight. The Appreciation Bonus will award more than $70,000 in prizes to six winners, including the choice of a $25,000 luxury trip or 2026 Kia Sportage to the primary winner. The other five who have their names pulled will get either groceries, travel, cash or World Cup tickets.

The Grand Prize options in the Central Okanagan this year are next level.

The West Kelowna villa is part of the The Waterfront at Westrich Bay development on Old Ferry Road. It features 2,308 square feet of living space, a 565 square-foot rooftop terrace, hot tub and two-car garage. Also included in the prize package are a 2026 Toyota Tacoma, a power boat and $655,000 cash.

The Kelowna prize is in Waterstreet by the Park. It has three bedrooms, a den and two bathrooms over 1,408 square feet. It also comes with two parking spaces, where you could put your 2026 GMC Sierra EV. The prize also features cash in lieu of furniture, $100,000 Travel Best Bets gift cards and $600,000 cash.

Nine other homes in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island are Grand Prize options, as is $2.5 million in tax-free cash—the highest cash prize option in the lottery’s history.

“Every ticket helps fund vital research happening right on our campus, empowering more than 2,000 research professionals who are working to overcome the biggest health challenges facing kids,” BC Children’s Hospital Foundation president and CEO Malcolm Berry says. “It’s one meaningful way people across B.C. can support children and families while having a chance to win something incredible.”

Photo: Contributed This could be you, living the dream in Kelowna through the 2026 Choices Lottery.

Every home package is worth more than $3 million and comes with a $15,000 Save-On Foods gift card or $11,000 cash, and a $10,000 Esso gift card or $7,500 cash.

In addition to the Grand Prize, the 2026 lottery features a record 81 Early Bird and Bonus prizes, including the Appreciation Bonus. The Family Bonus and Spring Bonus are up for grabs, followed by the Early Bird, which will offer these three stunning options:

• $200,000 in travel; $25,000 cash; $15,000 in groceries or $11,000 cash; $10,000 in gas or $7,500 cash

• 2026 Cadillac Escalade; $15,000 in groceries or $11,000 cash; $10,000 in gas or $7,500 cash

• $210,000 in cash

Another 40 Early Bird winners will each pocket $1,000, and 20 more will get $500 each.

Overall, the 2026 Choices Lottery includes more than 2,273 prizes valued at over $3.6 million, as well as two additional games. A total of 345,000 Choices Lottery tickets are available, with multi-ticket bundles offered. The 50/50 Plus Lottery jackpot can grow to over $3 million, while the Daily Cash Plus game awards more than $348,000 in total cash prizes.

Tickets are available until April 10, 2026, or until they sell out. They can be purchased online at bcchildren.com, by phone at 604-692-2333 or toll-free at 1-888-667-9363, and in person at London Drugs and Save-On-Foods locations.

“Donors are a strong driving force behind breakthroughs in pediatric care at BC Children’s Hospital,” Berry says. “Choices Lottery funds advance that progress, helping medical experts deliver better care and outcomes for kids and families across B.C., the Yukon and beyond.”

Photo: Contributed This could be your view if you choose the Grand Prize option in West Kelowna.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.