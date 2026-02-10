Think Local

Kelowna's Homestead Foods provides fresh produce, local meat all year long

Contributed

If you thought the idea of enjoying fresh, local food year-round in the Central Okanagan was impossible, you clearly have not heard about Homestead Foods.

The food store opened on a working farm in Kelowna in June 2024 with a simple mission: grow and provide clean, local food in every season without chemicals, sprays or unnecessary waste.

In other words, you don’t have to look much further than its name to know what the business is all about.

“We believe the community deserves access to clean food, and they deserve access to local produce,” marketing director Chelsea McEvoy says. “Food shouldn’t sit on a truck for two weeks before it hits the shelf. The less distance and emissions involved, the better.”

Homestead Foods grows its chemical-free produce every month of the calendar thanks to hydroponics, and it also operates a cattle ranch with approximately 600 head of grass-fed, grass-finished cattle, allowing the business to supply meat year-round alongside its greens. The store, which is located at 415 Old Vernon Rd., supplements the rest of its inventory with goods from other local vendors.

“Everything in our store is either from a local vendor, or it’s something that we produce,” McEvoy says.

Homestead Foods also follows what it describes as a full-circle, zero-waste approach to farming. Food scraps are redirected to worms, chickens, cattle or compost, while the farm produces its own worm castings and fertilizers, which are also sold to customers. Freeze drying on site allows excess produce to be preserved rather than discarded.

Beyond direct-to-consumer sales, Homestead Foods supplies fresh produce to several local retailers, including Peter’s Independent Grocer, Lakeview Market, Valoroso Foods and Mike’s Produce.

Outdoor operations manager Kevin Kraft says working with local vendors is central to the farm’s philosophy.

“We definitely take the same approach with vendors who are in our store—close to home, as clean as possible and unique products,” he says.

Transparency around how food is grown and raised is something customers increasingly value, as is the idea of shopping Canadian. It doesn’t get much more Canadian than produce and meat grown only a few kilometres from your home.

“Customers coming in, especially new ones, too, are really prioritizing their health, and they’re also realizing the lack of local, Canadian grown produce on the shelves in the grocery store,” McEvoy says. “It’s really concerning to them.

“And especially with the tariffs and everything that's happened with the United States, buying local right now is more imperative than ever. And I think people are prioritizing that, and they’re looking for a place that they can buy, that they know comes from their hometown.”

Added Kraft: “The geopolitical landscape is reminding everyone if we can do it at home and we can support close to home, why wouldn’t we?”

The community is clearly on board. Homestead Foods captured the Excellence in Agriculture award at the 2024 Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards—despite being in business less than a year. It has also attracted hundreds to its annual fall festivals, featuring music, dancing and hay rides, with plans to conduct even more events throughout the year.

A focus on agritourism is also in the works, as the farm already features Mini Highland cows, donkeys and goats that kids and adults alike can play with on the property.

“What we’re doing is being appreciated,” McEvoy says, “and we’re only getting bigger.”

More information about Homestead Foods can be found on its website here. You can also stay up to date on all Homestead Foods happenings by following on Facebook and Instagram.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.