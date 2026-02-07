Think Local

Beloved Shen Yun returns in spring, a captivating show not to be missed

What better way for British Columbians to welcome spring than to take in a show by Shen Yun Performing Arts—a veritable feast for the senses that is unlike any other.

As part of its 2026 world tour, Shen Yun will play six shows at Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre from April 8-12. Four of the shows are matinees, making it more convenient for those from out of town to attend.

This year marks a milestone for Shen Yun. It’s been two decades since the New York-based group first began bringing the beauty and spirit of classical Chinese culture to audiences around the world. In that 20 years, it has expanded to eight equally sized companies, each with its own live orchestra.

Shen Yun was established in 2006 by a group of leading Chinese artists living in the United States who wanted to revive the Middle Kingdom’s 5,000 years of divinely inspired culture that was almost destroyed after communist rule began in China. Destructive campaigns like the Cultural Revolution greatly diminished the values, customs and traditions of the past.

As the world’s premier classical Chinese dance and music company, Shen Yun is set to perform across five continents this season, continuing its mission to breathe new life into an age-old culture that was almost lost.

Through music and dance, Shen Yun presents a landscape of legendary characters from China's long and rich history, lively drumming acts, grand-scale dances, vocal soloists, a full orchestra combining Chinese and Western instruments, and unique animated backdrops.

Shen Yun produces an all-new show every season, each consisting of about 20 pieces, quickly moving from one legend, region or dynasty to the next.

Themes range from the delicate elegance of Tang court ladies to the battlefield heroics of valiant generals, from the timeless philosophical works of Lao-Tzu to spectacular scenes of heavenly realms. Many of the story-dances depict renowned characters from Chinese history, such as the Yellow Emperor, or Yue Fei, a military general of the Song dynasty famous for his bravery and integrity.

According to its website, millions have seen Shen Yun as of today. The performance has grown so popular that people even fly from other countries just to see it.

‘Mind boggling’

Many audience members say they find the performance not only entertaining but also uplifting and inspiring. Those who saw the 2025 Canadian tour were blown away by the performances.

“The dancing is phenomenal. … The artistry is exceptional. Obviously, these dancers are very, very well trained and clearly the choreographies are very well put together and the music is powerful and seamless,” said Sharon Feder, a performing artist who saw the show with her family in Vancouver last April.

“Mind boggling,” said John Paquet, a former executive director of the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Alberta, after seeing the show in Calgary on April 23, 2025. “I knew it was going to be good; it was better than I ever expected. I didn’t want it to end.”

Cellist Joan Harrison was equally impressed after seeing the performance in Ottawa on April 20.

“I loved that it was a live orchestra. I really appreciated that, and they sounded fabulous,” she said. “A lot of energy, the music was beautiful, and it matched what was onstage beautifully. The costumes were incredible, especially I loved the ‘water sleeves’ that come out. That was really fun.

“The stories were really powerful. We know that tradition is really important—there’s research that talks about how important it is for children to grow up with traditions.”

John McTavish, a professor a language and culture, said he loved all aspects of the performance.

“I love Chinese culture, and I love Asian culture,” McTavish said after seeing Shen Yun in Hamilton, Ont., on April 16. “[I am] very impressed with the performance here this evening. I can’t believe the beauty of the costumes, the colour, the emotion that the dance evokes.

“I could feel the energy vibrating, the synergy and the energy of high-level art, and the love that the performers were putting into their performance. You could feel that love, and love is a very powerful, powerful energy. That really made me feel happy.”

For tickets, book directly at ShenYun.com/Van or call 1 877-663-7469 or 604-757-0355. Don't miss out on this wonderful show.

