A caregiver’s call for dementia-friendly communities

Photo: Contributed Lyle Isenor, whose wife Jerry was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2019, will speak at the upcoming Breakfast To Remember in Kelowna Feb. 26.

Jerry Isenor managed numbers for a living. For her husband, Lyle, being married to one of Kelowna’s top accountants meant he never had to think about finances.

That changed as Jerry’s Alzheimer’s disease progressed.

Lyle Isenor, a carpenter-turned businessman, is the kind of person you immediately feel comfortable with, sincere and thoughtful in his words. That openness may simply be his nature – or it may be a byproduct of the journey he shares with his wife.

“She always looked after everything. I didn’t even know how to log into online banking,” Lyle says. “It was like starting a new job with a whole new set of things you have to learn.”

Jerry was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2019, after Lyle began noticing subtle changes in her memory. When they raised concerns with their family doctor, they were advised to hold off testing.

“The doc said if we did psychological tests right then, with her IQ she'd still come out as above average,” Lyle says.

As caregiving responsibilities grew, Lyle realized he couldn’t do it alone. He reached out to the Alzheimer Society of B.C., where staff at the First Link Dementia Helpline answered his questions and connected him with local support.

“I was desperate. I was at the end of my rope. I called the helpline and spent probably 40 minutes on the phone,” Lyle says. “It was lifesaving.”

Soon after, Lyle and Jerry began attending webinars and in-person workshops, and Lyle joined a caregiver support group. Connecting with others facing similar challenges made a difference.

“Being in a room with a bunch of other people in the same boat is glorious. It’s reaffirming and reassuring,” Lyle says. “Until you've experienced it, you can't really empathize.”

Finding an understanding community has been invaluable to Lyle and Jerry, a contrast to the isolation they sometimes feel. Friends and family sometimes invited Lyle out but asked him to come alone. Jerry was even asked to find a new hair salon after the one she visited for years was sold and the new management didn’t want people living with dementia in their establishment.

While moments can be discouraging, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is working to address stigma and support the inclusion of people living with dementia in the places they work, live and play.

As part of that effort, Lyle will share his story at the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s Breakfast to Remember, presented by Valley Mitsubishi, in Kelowna on Feb. 26.

Kim and Rick Wright, owners of Valley Mitsubishi, are among the 50,400 caregivers in B.C. supporting someone living with dementia, a number projected to rise to 144,900 by 2050.

“The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is close to our hearts as my dad lived with dementia for over 10 years,” Rick says. “We see how important it is to support the Society so they can continue to provide support for families like ours.”

Cathryn France, chief development officer at the Alzheimer Society of B.C., says the breakfast brings business and community leaders together to better understand dementia’s growing impact.

“Breakfast to Remember brings business and community leaders together to better understand how dementia affects families, workplaces and communities,” says France. “By increasing understanding and reducing stigma, these events help create more dementia-friendly communities and ensure families like Lyle and Jerry’s can access the support they need.”

Through his story, Lyle hopes to inspire action at the breakfast toward building a more dementia-friendly community. To learn more about the Breakfast, purchase tickets or make a donation, visit BreakfastToRemember.ca.