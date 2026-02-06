Think Local

Last chance to win trip of a lifetime—and change lives across Central Okanagan

COHA raffle countdown on

Photo: Contributed The deadline for BC Proud: The Bucket List Adventure Raffle is Thursday, Feb. 19.

Time is running out to turn a dream adventure into a powerful act of compassion.

Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA) urges residents to get their tickets now for BC Proud: The Bucket List Adventure Raffle. The countdown for this fundraiser is on, with ticket sales closing Thursday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m. and the draw taking place Friday, Feb. 20. This is your last chance to win an unforgettable luxury expedition—while ensuring critical hospice palliative care and grief support services remain available to those who need them most.

The raffle’s first prize is nothing short of extraordinary: an all-inclusive, eight-day luxury expedition for two to Haida Gwaii, valued at $30,000, with Maple Leaf Adventures. The winner and a guest will explore the wild, remote and profoundly beautiful “Galapagos of the North” by land and sea, while sailing aboard the Cascadia. This intimate, boutique catamaran is specially designed to for boutique cruising and exploration of the wild Pacific coastline, accommodating just 24 guests who are cared for by a seasoned crew of 10.

Winners will enjoy a private cabin with direct deck access, exceptional service and gourmet, locally inspired cuisine. Each day brings immersive shore excursions—guided walks through ancient forests, encounters with wildlife and opportunities to connect deeply with the rich natural and cultural heritage of Haida Gwaii.

Photo: Contributed

Haida Gwaii isn’t just a destination; it’s an experience that stays with you long after you return home. Award-winning tour operator, Maple Leaf Adventures, is nationally recognized for its commitment to sustainability and conservation, making this not only a luxurious journey, but a meaningful one.

Prefer to create your own dream? The second prize is $25,000 cash—ready to help you check off a bucket list goal of your choosing.

While the prizes are remarkable, the impact of this raffle reaches far beyond the winners.

“Behind every raffle ticket is a family who needs comfort, dignity, and care. With the deadline just days away, this is a critical moment to step forward,” COHA executive director Natasha Girard says. “The decision to buy a ticket today helps ensure that compassionate hospice and grief support remains available for our community without barriers—not someday, but now.”

Each year, individuals aged five and up and families turn to COHA for compassionate support during some of life’s most difficult moments. From end-of-life care to one-on-one grief counselling, group support, and children and youth programs, these services provide comfort, dignity and connection—free of financial barriers. Community support for COHA has never been more vital; every ticket purchased is compassion in action, helping to ensure that no one has to die or grieve alone.

Photo: Contributed

Tickets for the Bucket List Adventure Raffle are available exclusively online: one for $50, four for $150 or seven for $250. The contest is open only to B.C. residents aged 19 and up. Once ticket sales close on Feb. 19, that’s it—no extensions, no second chances.

This is your moment to dream big, act generously, and maybe find yourself sailing through one of the most breathtaking places on Earth.

Get your tickets now at BC Proud: The Bucket List Adventure Raffle—before time runs out.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.