Table Nineteen the place to dine this winter and spring, with specials galore

Photo: Table Nineteen The delicious menu options at Table Nineteen will make your mouth water.

There are now even more reasons to visit Table Nineteen this winter and spring.

The restaurant is located in the clubhouse at Okanagan Golf Club, which is home to the Bear and Quail 18-hole courses in Kelowna’s Quail Ridge neighbourhood. Now in its second winter of operations, the restaurant's focus this season is on everyday value and a lineup of new specials designed to keep things lively through the colder months.

“The vibe is a good balance of lively and laid back,” food and beverage services manager Julie Johnston says. “Whether it’s a casual weeknight dinner or you’re out to celebrate, you don’t have to be a member or golfer to come.”

A major renovation completed last year added a newly constructed bar, lounge area and a dining room anchored by a large fireplace and retractable wall that opens into a banquet space that can accommodate up to 200 people. Big windows look out over the practice facility and the 18th hole on the Bear Course, bringing in natural light and views year-round.

The views are great, but the food is what will keep you coming back to the year-round dining destination.

“We have a really great lunch program at the moment,” Johnston says. “We do a soup and sandwich for lunch for $12. We’ve also just launched a punch card program. You come in for five lunches and you get your sixth lunch on us, which is something we’ve never done before.”

Daily specials are another highlight of the buzz being generated out of Table Nineteen. Tuesdays feature half-price pizza, while Wednesdays offer a rotating pasta feature for $15 paired with half-price bottles of wine. Thursdays bring a burger-and-a-beer special for $20, available all day and paired with any draft on tap. Saturdays now include fondue, with both cheese and chocolate options available all day, and no reservations required.

Photo: Table Nineteen

Table Nineteen has also been busy listening to its clientele, and that means more non-alcoholic options are on offer. Craft beer, local wines and cocktails remain as staples, but Johnston says the non-alcoholic options have expanded significantly over the past year.

“We’ve got a great selection of hand-crafted mocktails, non-alcoholic beer, non-alcoholic wine, even some bubbly rosé if you want to celebrate but cut out the alcohol,” she says. “We know a lot of diners right now are trying to reduce their alcohol, or go for low alcohol.”

With wine representatives introducing new seasonal products, Johnston said more additions are expected in the coming months.

“It’ll be exciting to see what comes up,” she says.

Speaking of coming up, Table Nineteen has a pair of events on the horizon that will be sure to delight. A Valentine’s Day three-course menu for $55 with optional wine pairings will be ideal for lovebirds on Saturday, Feb. 14, and there will be a Family Day brunch on Sunday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Make a reservation to assure your spot, but they are not required.

Beyond day-to-day dining, Table Nineteen is also available for events ranging from birthdays and anniversaries to weddings, meetings and grad celebrations, with private spaces available for larger groups. Golf tournaments are a natural fit during the season, but the event spaces and restaurant remain active even while the courses are closed. If you still need your golf fix, two simulator bays are open Tuesday through Saturday and can be booked through the golf shop, with private lessons also available.

Table Nineteen is open Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 8 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m., with happy hour running from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. During golf season, it is open daily from 11 a.m.

More information about Table Nineteen can be found on its website here.

Photo: Table Nineteen

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.