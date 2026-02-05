Think Local

She was 30 and couldn’t catch her breath; Dr. Ben Wiese on metastatic melanoma

Young adults and melanoma

Contributed

The moment she walked in, Kelowna skin cancer physician Dr. Ben Wiese knew this wasn’t a routine skin check.

She was very weak. Short of breath. Her face told the story before any exam began: something was seriously wrong.

“I could see immediately that she was not doing well,” Dr. Wiese says. “And when I examined her, the findings were heartbreaking.”

The diagnosis: melanoma. And not early melanoma.

In the accompanying video, Dr. Wiese shows the melanoma he found—and the more confronting reality: metastatic nodules, visible signs the cancer had already spread.

“We arranged urgent hospital care,” he says. “She was significantly symptomatic due to the metastases. This is why early diagnosis compared to late diagnosis is so important—it can dramatically influence outcomes.”

The patient provided consent to be recorded and to have her story shared throughout Kelowna, the Okanagan and the rest of B.C. for education and awareness purposes. The goal is to help others recognize risk, seek assessment sooner, and understand why melanoma can be missed.

Myth: Melanoma is an “older person’s cancer.”

“Melanoma is more common as we age,” Dr. Wiese says, “but young adults absolutely develop it too.”

That myth is dangerous because it buys people false reassurance—and melanoma doesn’t reward waiting.

Why young people get melanoma

In young adults, melanoma often develops through a collision of susceptibility plus early UV exposure—not just “years in the sun.” Large reviews describe a naevus-prone, BRAF-associated pathway seen more often in younger patients, linked to host factors, intermittent UV exposure, and melanomas that commonly arise on the trunk without signs of long-term sun damage, according to The Lancet.

Here’s what that means in plain language:

1. Indoor tanning is a big deal—especially early

The risk isn’t subtle.

A meta-analysis cited by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network reports that indoor tanning before age 35 increases melanoma risk by 59%.

In one major Australian study of early-onset melanoma, among people diagnosed aged 18-29 who had used a sun bed, 76% of melanomas were attributable to sun bed use, according to Monash University.

Newer mechanistic research from Northwestern also supports why: tanning bed exposure is associated with higher mutation burdens and a broader “field” of DNA damage across skin.

2. “I don’t have a family history” doesn’t mean “I’m safe”

“Genetic predisposition doesn’t necessarily mean you’ve got a strong family history,” Dr. Wiese says. “Sometimes with your mom and dad’s genes combined, you’re just predisposed to developing melanoma—even though nobody else in your family has had melanoma.”

JAMA Network found certain genetic variants are also tied to fair skin/red hair phenotypes and higher melanoma susceptibility.

3. Intermittent sun and sunburns matter—a lot

The classic “vacation sun,” the weekend scorch, the blistering burn … it’s not harmless.

A widely cited review from ScienceDirect found intermittent sun exposure is associated with increased melanoma risk and sunburn history roughly doubles risk.

A hopeful note

Encouragingly, melanoma incidence has declined in adolescents and people in their 20s, and experts point to reduced indoor tanning and better sun-protection behaviours as likely contributors.

Why people present late

This is where Dr. Wiese’s message gets personal—and painfully human.

1. Fear

“One of the reasons is definitely the fear of being diagnosed—the unexpected,” he says. “That can be debilitating. Sometimes people know something is wrong, but they’re so scared of seeking help.”

2. You can’t feel melanoma—and you might not see it

“I always say—and you can quote me on this—I wish skin cancer was symptomatic in the sense that it was painful or that you would feel that there’s something wrong,” Dr. Wiese says. “Unfortunately, that’s usually not the case.”

3. Access and assessment quality

Even when people seek help, not all assessments are equal.

“Naked-eye examinations are not sufficient,” he says. “The gold standard is making use of a dermatoscope, because that’s how you can look for clinical features of melanoma.”

What to do

If you’re fair-skinned, have lots of moles, burn easily, or have used tanning beds, build the following routine:

• Check your skin every three to four months, like at the start of each season

• Use mirrors, good lighting, and ask someone to check your back and scalp

• Look for the “ugly duckling”—the spot that doesn’t match the rest

Don’t wait for pain. It may never hurt.

The patient’s story was shared with consent because it breaks the myth in the most confronting way possible: Young people get melanoma.

It can be silent.

And when it’s found late, it can already be everywhere.

For Okanagan residents, timely assessment and dermoscopy can make a difference. To learn more about melanoma, skin cancer awareness and early assessment, visit the Dr. Ben Wiese website here. For prevention tips and skin-check education, visit Dr. Wiese's pages on Instagram and on Facebook.