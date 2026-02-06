Think Local

Buy a condo in Kelowna with no downside: Five-year price protection at Ascent

Condo price protection

Photo: Contributed Units at Ascent by Highstreet in Kelowna come with five-year price protection.

For many people considering real estate in Kelowna, the hesitation isn’t whether to buy, it’s when.

Interest rates, market headlines, and uncertainty about future pricing have left buyers stuck in a wait-and-see loop. The risk of buying at the wrong time feels real. And for many, that risk has been enough to pause their plans altogether.

At Ascent by Highstreet, that uncertainty has been removed.

For a limited time, buyers are being offered something rarely seen in the Kelowna market, five-year price protection on their condo purchase.

A five-year safety net for your investment

Highstreet’s new 5-Year Price Protection Promise puts the risk where it belongs—on the developer, not the buyer.

Here’s how it works:

• Purchase your condo at Ascent today.

• After five years, the value is assessed.

• If the value has increased, you keep 100% of the equity growth.

• If the value is lower, Highstreet pays the difference.

It’s a true upside-only scenario.

Highstreet is confident they offer some of the best value in Kelowna and it believes strongly in the long-term growth of the city. That confidence allows it to stand behind its pricing in a way few developers are willing to do.

“This isn’t about trying to time the market,” says Darcy Nyrose. “It’s about removing the risk for buyers. With price protection, there’s no downside and there’s significant upside for those who buy now.”

Photo: Contributed Homes at Ascent by Highstreet range in size from 659 square feet to 1,114 square feet.

Lock in an exclusive three-year 2.99% mortgage rate

In addition to price protection, Ascent buyers have access to an exclusive, limited-time three-year mortgage rate of just 2.99%.

That means:

• Lower monthly payments

• Immediate savings

• More of your money going toward equity from day one

Combined with price protection, buyers can enter the market with confidence, even in uncertain conditions.

Double warranty. Double the peace of mind

Every home at Ascent comes with Highstreet’s Double Warranty, the longest new home warranty in Canada.

Highstreet doesn’t just meet industry standards, they exceed them, backing their homes for longer and reducing the risk of unexpected surprises. It’s another layer of security for buyers who value stability and long-term confidence.

Property Transfer Tax exemption

Eligible buyers benefit from B.C.’s Property Transfer Tax exemption, saving up to $12,898.

GST rebate for first-time buyers

Eligible first-time home buyers can benefit from Canada’s recently announced GST rebate, plus, you can assign the rebate to Highstreet, and it will wait on it, so you don’t have to.

Kelowna’s best value new condo

Ascent’s move-in ready condos in Kelowna’s Upper Mission are priced to provide immediate value.

• One-bedroom condos, approx 659 square feet, starting at $399,900.

• Two-bedroom condos, from 957 square feet, starting at $499,900.

• Three-bedroom condos from 1,114 square feet, from $679,900

Plus, factor in the larger floorplans, energy-efficiency, price protection, a below market mortgage rate, and the Double Warranty, the value equation shifts even more.

“When you line everything up, there’s only an upside to owning at Ascent,” Nyrose adds. “You’re protected if the market softens, you benefit if it grows, and you’re living in a brand new home.”

Don’t miss this opportunity

Learn how Ascent’s five-Year price protection, exclusive 2.99% mortgage rate, and move-in ready homes can work for you. Visit the Ascent Sales Centre Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., or learn more at onlyanupside.com.

Terms and conditions apply. See sales team for details.