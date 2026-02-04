Think Local

Photo: Moon Coin Productions Inc. ELECTRIC ELTON- A Tribute to Elton John has all the flamboyance and energy of an Elton John concert.

Celebrate the music and legacy of Elton John with ELECTRIC ELTON, coming to the Okanagan and Kamloops this March

If you love the music of Elton John, you don't want to miss Moon Coin Production's ELECTRIC ELTON, which will wow audiences throughout the Okanagan and Kamloops with its top-notch Tribute to Elton John.

Tour dates:

March 19 - Sagebrush Theatre, Kamloops (Tickets here)

March 21 - Venebles Theatre, Oliver (Tickets here)

March 22 - Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, Vernon (Tickets here)

March 23 - Kelowna Community Theatre, Kelowna (Tickets here)

This unforgettable stage production stars talented vocalist and pianist Sean Trombley, who gives a genuine & powerful Tribute to the music that inspired him as vocalist and musician. Sean discovered Elton’s music as a child.

“I remember my parents set me up in piano lessons. They usually want to teach you royal conservatory, but I went to the record store and found sheet music for Crocodile Rock. When my teacher saw the music, she wouldn’t teach it to me,” he says. “So I quit piano and taught myself how to play”.

It was the music of Elton John that inspired Sean to play piano and sing. He has spent decades perfecting his craft and channels his passion for Elton's music into an awe inspiring performance that embodies the flamboyance and energy of an authentic Elton John concert. Sean's piano playing and stunning vocals capture Elton John in his 1970s prime at the height of his vocal power and range.

“We really want to celebrate Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s songs,” says Trombley, who hails from Ontario and admits to being a long-time fan of the pair’s music. “It’s a cross between old-school Elton, with the costumes, and a Las Vegas show,” says Trombley.

Catch a sneak peak of what's in store:

YouTube

Featuring a spectacular eight-piece live band, captivating dancers, dazzling multi-media, and colourful costumes, this high-energy cast of performers will have you moving, smiling and singing along to all of Elton John’s most iconic hits including Rocket Man, Crocodile Rock, Benny & The Jets, Tiny Dancer, Your Song, Saturday Night’s Alright, Philadelphia Freedom, Good-bye Yellow Brick Road, Daniel, Candle In The Wind and countless other, performed and played 100 per cent live.

Here's what fans are saying:

“Outstanding! Extremely talented musicians, singers and dancers. This gentleman should have played Elton John in the movie. He is that good. Will definitely see this show again.” – Bob McKay, Maple Ridge, B.C.

“The music was spot on, the singing was spot on, the dancing was spot on. It took me right back to the 70s."

- audience member, Edmonds, WA

“Keep shining! Your tribute to Elton John is truly fantastic. I highly recommend seeing these guys! Fantastic singing and fantastic band.” – Laurie Webb, Surrey, B.C.

“Wow. So much like Elton’s voice. It’s uncanny.” - Jamie Boratynec, Surrey, B.C.

Photo: Moon Coin Productions Inc. Featuring an eight-piece live band, dancers, multi-media, and costumes, the high-energy cast of Electric Elton will have audiences moving, smiling and singing along to Elton John’s most iconic hits.

Electric Elton is created and presented by Moon Coin Productions Inc., who also produce the popular Eagles tribute Take It To the Limit and renowned ABBA tribute ABRA Cadabra.

"Sean is a true fan of Elton John and genuinely cares about this music. He appreciates all of the other Elton fans who come out to experience the songs they know and love fully live, the way they remembered them. So Sean and our entire cast and crew always aim to give the audience the very best experience possible," says Moon Coin Productions co-founder and president Jeanette O'Keeffe

Whether you're a lifelong fan or new to Elton’s music, this show promises to lift your heart, stir your soul and give you a night to remember.

Follow the show's journey on Facebook and Instagram @TributeToEltonJohn

Show web-site: mooncoinproductions.com/iloveeltonjohn