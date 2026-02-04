Think Local

Piers overseeing fully government-funded early childhood education program

Free ECE program available

Photo: CDC, Unsplash A fully government-funded early childhood education training project is launching this spring.

If you are in search of a career that is in big demand, early childhood education would be a great place to start.

Early childhood educators are desperately needed in B.C. and across the country, which is why a fully government-funded early childhood education training project is launching this spring in the Okanagan and Kootenay regions. It will offer eligible participants the opportunity to earn an early childhood education diploma along with paid, hands-on work experience.

The project is led by Okanagan-based Partners in Resources, or Piers, in partnership with training provider Western Community College. The program is designed to prepare participants for immediate entry into a high-demand, well-paid field that plays a vital role in the community.

According to the Government of Canada, employment prospects for early childhood educators are expected to remain strong over the next three years, driven by job growth and provincial investments in new child-care spaces. Between 2022 and 2031, an estimated 108,800 new job openings are projected nationwide due to both expansion and replacement demand, while about 91,500 new job seekers are expected to enter the field.

In 2023 alone, provincial and federal governments jointly invested $260 million to create new licensed child-care spaces in high-need areas, intensifying demand for qualified educators and leaving many positions unfilled.

The new training initiative aims to help close that gap by equipping participants with the skills, credentials and experience needed to succeed in the early childhood education workforce. Participants will complete 14 weeks of on-the-job work experience with licensed early childhood centres and daycares, strengthening their employability while building professional networks within the sector. Upon completion, participants will also receive support in connecting with employers, increasing their ability to secure and maintain long-term employment.

Eligibility restrictions may apply. Interested individuals are encouraged to contact Piers or their local WorkBC office for more information. Admission requirements are determined by the training provider and will be reviewed with eligible participants during the intake process.

Piers will support participants throughout the program by providing life-skills training, advocacy and employment services, ensuring a well-rounded pathway into the workforce.

The project begins Feb. 2, 2026, with the training program starting March 16, 2026.

For more information, prospective participants can contact Piers job developer Stephanie Anaka at [email protected] or 250-575-8087, Western Community College associate Jholina Gamboa at [email protected] or 604-547-2851 or your local WorkBC office.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.