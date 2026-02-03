Seven retirement mistakes Canadians make, and considerations to help avoid them

Think Local

Retire with financial clarity

Retirement should feel exciting—not uncertain.

Many Canadians enter retirement with unanswered questions, avoidable risks and financial blind spots that can cost them peace of mind.

Van Alphen Wealth helps families across British Columbia retire with clarity and confidence. This guide highlights the most common mistakes Van Alphen Wealth sees—and the simple steps you can take to avoid them.

Clarity is the foundation of a confident retirement.

1. Not knowing how much they can safely spend

Most retirees either overspend early or underspend out of fear. Consider the following:

• Creating a personalized withdrawal strategy

• Stress testing your plan for market downturns

• Reviewing your spending annually

2. Taking CPP and OAS at the wrong time

The timing of CPP and OAS can significantly impact lifetime income and taxes. Consider the following:

• Co-ordinating benefits with your spouse

• Considering longevity, health and other income sources

• Running a break-even analysis before deciding

3. Ignoring taxes in retirement

Poor planning can lead to higher taxes, OAS clawbacks and inefficient withdrawals. Consider the following:

• Planning RRSP/RRIF withdrawals strategically

• Using TFSAs for tax-free income

• Co-ordinating income sources to reduce tax drag

4. Failing to plan for health care and long-term care costs

Unexpected medical expenses can derail even strong retirement plans. Consider the following:

• Budgeting for long-term care

• Reviewing insurance options

• Building a contingency fund

5. Not updating their estate plan

Outdated wills and beneficiary designations create unnecessary stress for loved ones. Consider the following:

• Reviewing your estate plan every three to five years

• Co-ordinating with legal and tax professionals

• Ensuring your plan reflects your current wishes

6. Investing without a strategy

Retirement investing is different from accumulation. Consider the following:

• Using a diversified, risk-appropriate portfolio

• Aligning investments with your withdrawal plan

• Rebalancing regularly

7. Trying to navigate retirement alone

Retirement is complex; taxes, markets, benefits, estate planning and income strategies all intersect. Consider the following:

• Working with a qualified advisory team

• Reviewing your plan annually

• Getting a second opinion if you’re unsure

Your retirement deserves clarity. Avoiding these mistakes can add years of confidence to your retirement. The next step is simple: Get a personalized plan built around your goals, your family and your financial reality.

Book your complimentary retirement clarity call with the Van Alphen Advisory Team by calling (250) 770-2116 or emailing [email protected]. The team will walk through your goals, identify risks, and show you how to retire with confidence.

You can also visit the website here to learn more and can read its disclaimer here.

