Think Local

This Sunday's big game one of many reasons to visit Angry Otter Liquor and Otter Co-op

Otter Co-op is game ready

Photo: Adobe Get ready for this weekend's big game at Angry Otter Liquor.

February can be a quieter month for spending, with many households still easing back after the holidays.

That’s where Otter Co-op and Angry Otter Liquor come to save the day, offering ways to enjoy game nights, casual get-togethers and low-key evenings at home without stretching the budget.

The new year often brings a focus on smarter choices and fresh starts, and Angry Otter Liquor is leaning into that mindset with savings designed to make saying yes to social plans an easier decision.

The Super Bowl is coming this Sunday, hockey season in full swing and there is no shortage of reasons to gather with friends, making February a popular time to stock up for hosting, heading out or simply unwinding at home. The focus is on value, with regular in-store specials and additional savings available for Otter Co-op members.

Those savings are even better for Plus Program members, who have access to member-only pricing on a range of popular liquor brands, making it easier to plan for bigger games and bigger gatherings while keeping costs in check. Membership extends beyond the liquor aisle, tying into the broader benefits of being part of Otter Co-op. Members can also take advantage of savings at the pump and on car washes.

Photo: Contributed

There are some smokin’ deals for Otter members this month, including 12 Corona bottles for $25.99, 12 cans of Nutrl Vodka Soda for $25.99 and a four-litre box of Jackson-Triggs wine for just $36.79.

Becoming an Otter Co-op member comes with lifetime benefits for a one-time $10 fee. Membership is open to everyone, and while anyone can shop at Co-op locations, members are also owners. That ownership includes the ability to participate in the democratic process at the local level, such as attending annual general meetings, asking questions, voting on resolutions and even running for the board of directors.

Additional membership perks include voting rights at the annual general meeting and a 10% discount on any non-insurance product or service at Novus Glass.

Shoppers can apply for membership in person at any Otter Co-op location or online through Angry Otter Cop-op's membership page, where new members can start saving right away.

After all, kickoff is only a few days away.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.