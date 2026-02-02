Think Local

Opening your home to individual with disability can make huge difference

Home sharing changes lives

Photo: John Howard Society Okanagan & Kootenay Becoming a home share provider is a rewarding experience for all involved.

Opening your home to someone else can be life-changing—not just for the individual moving in, but for the person offering the space.

For Carrie Foss, who is the home share program manager for John Howard Society of Okanagan & Kootenay, the reward comes from seeing that transformation up close.

“It’s so rewarding and so worth it,” Foss says, the emotion evident in her voice. “When you visit the client and they’re just beaming from ear to ear because they love their new house ... it’s awesome. It’s so wonderful going there and seeing how happy they are.”

The home share program matches individuals with disabilities with approved home share providers who offer a safe, supportive living environment. Many providers are surprised by how fulfilling the experience can be. They may be nervous at first, but they discover quickly that home sharing fits naturally into everyday life.

The experience is less like caregiving and more like sharing meals, routines and small, everyday wins. In addition, home share providers receive compensation for opening their homes.

Photo: John Howard Society Okanagan & Kootenay

One of the biggest challenges for Foss is making sure people understand what home share is and who can take part.

“People think that they have to own their home, which is not the case,” she says. “They can own or rent. You don’t have to be a family. You can be a single person. You can be a couple. You can have children. You don’t have to have children. You can work from home. You can work outside of the house. Or you can be retired. So it’s open to every conceivable lifestyle or living arrangement that’s out there. It’s just whether the person wants to bring someone into their home.”

The application process is detailed by design, but it has recently been streamlined to make it less daunting while remaining thorough. The application used to be 17 pages long, but now it’s down to seven. It’s a lot shorter but no less comprehensive.

“There are some extremely complex clients out there who have physical and emotional needs that they need support with,” Foss says. “But a lot of the clients that we work with are individuals who are quite independent. They do a lot of things on their own and just need assistance with learning how to cook or reminders on personal hygiene or help with budgeting or grocery shopping. So it’s not a hugely daunting task.”

Community Living BC provides the referrals, and John Howard Society operates the program. Once the home study is complete, the most important part of the entire process happens: the meet and greet and the introduction of the individual who may reside in the home. The first meeting takes place in a public place, like a coffee shop, restaurant or park. If both sides are comfortable, the process continues with additional meetings and eventually an overnight stay so the individual can experience daily life in the home.

The full process typically takes three to six months, allowing time to ensure the arrangement is safe, welcoming and sustainable.

To support providers, the John Howard Society has introduced several initiatives, including in-person training, group meetings that allow providers to build connections with one another, and a private Facebook group for sharing ideas or addressing concerns.

With referrals increasing and awareness growing, Foss said the program continues to expand, offering individuals greater independence and giving home share providers a chance to make a meaningful difference in someone’s life.

“They’re just looking for that little extra something in their life,” Foss says, “to help them live their best life to the best of their ability.”

To inquire about becoming a home share provider, visit the John Howard Society of Okanagan & Kootenay website here.

