Spend a romantic—and delicious—Valentine's Day at Mission Hill, CedarCreek

Valentine's wine and dine
This Valentine’s Day, iconic Okanagan wineries are offering romantic experiences that pair exceptional wine with thoughtfully crafted cuisine. From intimate dinners to guided tastings, here’s how Mission Hill Family Estate and CedarCreek Estate Winery celebrate the occasion.
CedarCreek Estate Winery
Tasting for two
During the Valentine’s week, from Feb. 10-14, couples can enjoy a cozy, candlelit tasting for two featuring a curated selection of CedarCreek wines, designed to celebrate connection and the beauty of the Okanagan winter.
A taste of romance
At Home Block Restaurant, on Feb. 13 and 14, guests can choose between a three-course Valentine’s lunch or a romantic five-course, candlelit dinner showcasing CedarCreek’s Platinum Wine Collection. Thoughtfully paired wines and sweeping Okanagan Valley views set the stage for a memorable celebration, whether you’re dining as a duo or gathering with friends.
Groups over two are welcome. Reserve your table here.
Mission Hill Family Estate
Valentine’s dinner in the Visitor’s Hall
Feb. 14 may be fully booked, but the celebration does not have to wait. On Feb. 13, enjoy an intimate four-course, wine-paired dinner in the Visitor’s Hall, where beautifully set tables and a warm, refined atmosphere set the tone for a memorable evening. Each course is thoughtfully designed to reflect the passion and provenance behind Mission Hill’s wines, unfolding amidst the timeless romance of the Okanagan.
For a more intimate experience, reserve one of four private salons for your wine-paired dinner.
Intimate or celebratory, each Valentine’s experience is curated with intention and care, showcasing the best of what the Okanagan Valley has to offer.
