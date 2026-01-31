Think Local

Spend a romantic—and delicious—Valentine's Day at Mission Hill, CedarCreek

Valentine's wine and dine

Photo: CedarCreek Estate Winery CedarCreek invites guests to slow down and savour Valentine’s Day through tasting and dining experiences.

This Valentine’s Day, iconic Okanagan wineries are offering romantic experiences that pair exceptional wine with thoughtfully crafted cuisine. From intimate dinners to guided tastings, here’s how Mission Hill Family Estate and CedarCreek Estate Winery celebrate the occasion.

CedarCreek Estate Winery

Tasting for two

During the Valentine’s week, from Feb. 10-14, couples can enjoy a cozy, candlelit tasting for two featuring a curated selection of CedarCreek wines, designed to celebrate connection and the beauty of the Okanagan winter.

A taste of romance

At Home Block Restaurant, on Feb. 13 and 14, guests can choose between a three-course Valentine’s lunch or a romantic five-course, candlelit dinner showcasing CedarCreek’s Platinum Wine Collection. Thoughtfully paired wines and sweeping Okanagan Valley views set the stage for a memorable celebration, whether you’re dining as a duo or gathering with friends.

Groups over two are welcome. Reserve your table here.

Mission Hill Family Estate

Photo: Mission Hill Estate Winery Mission Hill’s Valentine’s offerings celebrate fresh ingredients from the Okanagan Valley.

Valentine’s dinner in the Visitor’s Hall

Feb. 14 may be fully booked, but the celebration does not have to wait. On Feb. 13, enjoy an intimate four-course, wine-paired dinner in the Visitor’s Hall, where beautifully set tables and a warm, refined atmosphere set the tone for a memorable evening. Each course is thoughtfully designed to reflect the passion and provenance behind Mission Hill’s wines, unfolding amidst the timeless romance of the Okanagan.

For a more intimate experience, reserve one of four private salons for your wine-paired dinner.

Intimate or celebratory, each Valentine’s experience is curated with intention and care, showcasing the best of what the Okanagan Valley has to offer.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.