Think Local

Fall in love with these Valentine’s Day experiences in South Okanagan

Valentine's in wine country

Photo: Contributed There is plenty of Valentine's Day fun to be had at South Okanagan wineries, including Road 13.

This Valentine’s Day, the South Okanagan invites couples and friends to celebrate connection through unforgettable wine and culinary experiences set against some of the region’s most striking landscapes. From cozy tastings to multi-course dinners, these thoughtfully crafted offerings at Liquidity Wines, Road 13 Vineyards and Red Barn at Jagged Rock go beyond the ordinary.

Roses and Rosé at Road 13 Vineyards

Saturday, Feb. 14, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road 13 Vineyards is hosting Roses & Rosé, a Valentine’s Day experience focused on good wine and simple details. Guests are invited to enjoy a glass of the 2024 Select Harvest Rosé, fresh fruit dipped in raspberry chocolate, and a rose to share with their loved one.

Together, these South Okanagan experiences offer plenty of ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day, all grounded in exceptional wine and memorable settings.

Valentine’s Day Five-Course Dinner at Liquidity Wines

Saturday, Feb. 14, 4:30 p.m.

Photo: Contributed

Set above the vineyards of Okanagan Falls, Liquidity Wines hosts an intimate five-course dining experience that pairs exceptional estate wines with a chef-curated menu designed to elevate each sip and bite. This romantic evening is as much about atmosphere as it is about craftsmanship, an elegant celebration of food, wine and togetherness.

With limited seats available, book yours now.

Chocolate Daydream at Red Barn at Jagged Rock

Saturday, Feb. 14, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Photo: Contributed

For those craving something indulgent, Red Barn offers a Valentine’s tasting for two that trades tradition for temptation. Chocolate Daydream pairs three expressive small-lot wines with three artisanal chocolates, each chosen to heighten texture, tension and pleasure. Set in a romantic space framed by the raw beauty of Jagged Rock, this intimate escape is decadent, sensual and unapologetically Red Barn.

Book your spot now.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.