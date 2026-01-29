Think Local

New owners of Fischer's Funeral Services and Crematorium in Salmon Arm

Fischer's finds new owner

Photo: Contributed Kevin Smith is the new owner at Fischer's Funeral Services and Crematorium.

Kevin Smith and Vince Fischer have a lot in common, a connection that ultimately brought them together in business.

That shared outlook is a big reason Smith is now the new owner of Fischer’s Funeral Services and Crematorium in Salmon Arm. After 27 years of ownership, Fischer and his wife, Tammy, decided it was time to retire and sell the funeral home they had built.

Smith liked what he saw in the business.

The Fischers liked what they saw in Smith.

And from that mutual respect, a deal was born.

“When Vince and I met each other we really hit it off,” Smith says. “We kind of came from the same area. He worked in Penticton years ago as a funeral director,” says Smith, who also owns a funeral home in Penticton. “We know a lot of the same people, and he and I are a lot alike in how we run funeral homes. So, as he says, this was a no-brainer to sell it to us.”

Smith was attracted to Fischer’s Funeral Services and Crematorium due to its terrific reputation in the community. It has deep roots not just in Salmon Arm, but in surrounding communities like Vernon, Chase, Sorrento, Sicamous and even as far as Revelstoke. Smith is proud the business will continue to be family-owned in an industry where corporate control is increasing.

Photo: Contributed L to R): Vince and Tammy Fischer, and Kevin Smith

Another aspect that will not change under Smith’s guidance is Fischer’s commitment to communities and the people within them. It will stay at its current location, 4060 1st Ave SW in Salmon Arm, although Smith plans to do a few renovations to the interior. The staff remains the same, and even more personnel will be added. Smith also vows to take customer service to a more modern level.

“We’re there for the families,” he says. “We’re there to serve families the way that they want to be served. We provide families with options based on what they’re actually looking for. We’re one hundred percent transparent with the families. We are very detail-oriented, and when we’re dealing with families we give them the control.”

Smith began his career in 2007 at the age of 19 in Lethbridge, Alta. He started by washing cars at a funeral home in the southern Alberta city and gradually worked his way through different roles.

“I had good mentors all the way through who showed me the correct way of doing things,” he says.

After working transfers and attending funeral school, Smith moved to Penticton in 2011. He earned his funeral director and embalmer’s licence in B.C., graduated from the Canadian College of Funeral Service in 2014, and in 2019 opened Kettle Valley Memorial in Penticton, which he still owns today.

Smith is now bringing that vast knowledge and experience to the Shuswap and North Okanagan, continuing the tradition of a long-standing business that is always there to help families through a difficult time.

“We always tell families you can be as involved or as uninvolved as you want in the process,” Smith says. “We’re just here to guide you through it.”

More information about Fischer’s Funeral Services and Crematorium can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.