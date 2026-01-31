Think Local

Highstreet will protect your price at Ascent

5-year price protection plan

Photo: Contributed Highstreet is offering it's 5-Year Price Protection Promise at Ascent. Your condo’s value is checked five years after purchase. If the market is lower, Highstreet pays the difference. If it’s higher, the equity is yours.

Still playing the wait-and-see game on real estate? What if you could buy now without worrying about market swings?

At Ascent by Highstreet, buyers get something rarely offered in Kelowna: five-year price protection.

If you’ve been sitting on the sidelines waiting for the “right” time, you’re not alone. Real estate is one of the biggest investments you’ll ever make which is exactly why Highstreet is doing something different.

Photo: Contributed If you’ve been sitting on the sidelines waiting for the “right” time to buy, now's the time.,

Highstreet takes the risk. You get the protection.

With Ascent’s 5-Year Price Protection Promise, your condo’s value is checked five years after purchase. If the market is lower, Highstreet pays the difference. If it’s higher, the equity is yours. No guesswork. No fingers crossed. Just confidence.

And this isn’t a gimmick.

“Highstreet is backing Kelowna with real dollars,” says Darcy Nyrose. “They believe in their product and in this market enough to take the risk off buyers’ shoulders.”

That confidence matters — especially right now.

Trying to perfectly time the market is a losing game for most buyers. As Nyrose puts it, “Real estate rewards time in the market, not timing the market.” And whether you rent or own, you still need somewhere to live.

With price protection in place, buying means building equity instead of waiting on headlines.

Real homes. Real value.

Photo: Contributed With price protection in place, buying means building equity instead of waiting on headlines.

Ascent offers move-in ready condos in Kelowna’s Upper Mission at price points rarely seen for new construction:

One-bedroom homes from under $400,000

Two-bedroom homes from under $500,000

Exclusive three-year 2.99% mortgage rate, delivering immediate savings

Add in spacious floorplans, Highstreet’s Double Warranty (the longest new home warranty in Canada), and five-year price protection, and the value becomes hard to ignore.

“When you line everything up — pricing, size, warranties, and protection — there’s really only upside,” says Nyrose.

Stop waiting. Start buying with confidence.

To learn more about Ascent’s 5-Year Price Protection Promise, the exclusive 2.99% mortgage rate, or to tour move-in ready homes, visit the Ascent Sales Centre Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. or learn more at onlyanupside.com.

Terms and conditions apply. See the sales team for details.