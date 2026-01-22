Think Local

Skogie's will take back your tokens and donate money to Okanagan charities

Photo: Skogie's Skogie's is donating money for each token it gets back from customers.

If you have ever gotten your vehicle washed at Skogie’s, there’s a good chance you have one or more of its tokens in your change holder.

A token is given out with each car wash purchased, and they are good for vacuums and self-serve bay use, or they can be put toward gas and store purchases at the PetroCan station located at Skogie’s Auto Spa on Kelowna’s Underhill Street.

Some people use the tokens, but some do not.

It’s the latter group that Skogie’s is seeking.

The business in November launched a token collection program, and it has already proven popular with customers. Skogie’s is asking those who do not use their tokens to return them. For each token Skogie’s gets back, it donates a cash amount to charity. It gave to Central Okanagan Food Bank in December to help families during the holiday season, and it is currently collecting tokens for BC Children’s Hospital.

Skogie’s will change the charity of the token collection program every three months, and it plans to run the fundraiser in perpetuity. That means the business will end up donating thousands of dollars over time.

“We’ve always just donated yearly to charities,” Skogie’s co-owner Chris Skoglund says. “This seemed like a nice way of doing something ongoing, and it’s something the customers can participate in. It makes people feel good to donate.”

Token return bins are located at the end of the car wash at three Skogie’s locations: Soft Touch Clement Wash at Clement and Ethel, the original Auto Spa at Highway 97 and Underhill Street, and Vernon’s Express Tunnel Wash on Anderson Way. There is signage next to the deposit boxes that lists the charity that will benefit and how much has been raised to date.

More information about Skogie’s, which has been cleaning vehicles in the Okanagan since 1971, can be found on its website here.

