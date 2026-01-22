Family owned Bree-Link Plumbing & Heating sets high standard in Okanagan

Think Local

Chris Evans has built a reliable team of experts at family-owned Bree-Link Plumbing & Heating.

In today’s day and age, it is becoming increasingly difficult to hire someone you can trust.

Bree-Link Plumbing & Heating, which serves Lake Country and the rest of the Central Okanagan, is a company you can most definitely trust to get the job done well.

The company, which was founded 10 years ago by Chris Evans, has garnered a reputation for excellence, backed by numerous positive reviews and a loyal customer base.

There is a reason for that.

“We’re not this huge conglomerate,” Evans says. “We take a lot of pride in what we do. We have a lot of very good reviews on Google to show for it. We’ve been able to put together a really good crew over the years too, and we’re really proud of them. We have a really good core bunch of guys out in the field as well as the ladies in the office. They’re not just a number to us. They’re actually friends.”

The family-owned business has grown from humble beginnings to a fleet of 14 trucks, offering a comprehensive range of services that includes new construction plumbing, commercial work and emergency repairs. The company prides itself on its diverse offerings, such as hot water tank installations, gas fitting, backflow testing, HVAC, plumbing, heating and maintenance. Bree-Link even offers sewer and drainage camera inspections, which puts them on par with any larger company and adds a local touch.

One of Bree-Link’s standout features is its 24-hour emergency service line, ensuring help is always a phone call away. Further emphasizing its commitment to quality and sustainability, Bree-Link is a certified contractor in the CleanBC program, offering expertise in heat pump installations and other energy-efficient solutions.

With a comprehensive team that includes HVAC specialists, plumbers, gas fitters and refrigeration technicians, Bree-Link is equipped to handle any task, emphasizing preventive maintenance to save customers from future headaches and bills. Never is that more crucial than in the spring, as air conditioners will soon be firing up to combat the scorching temperatures that will be here before you know it.

It’s always better to pay for a small maintenance bill than getting an invoice for major repair work. Now is the time to make that call, too, because Bree-Link is offering a $25 service discount on all calls, reflecting its commitment to affordability and customer service.

“No job’s too small, and no job’s too big,” Evans says. “We do everything. We can basically do anything mechanically related. We’ve got all the trades people and all the equipment in order to do pretty much any mechanical job.”

And when Bree-Link Plumbing & Heating says it can do the job, it is going to do the job.

“I’ll go out to the job, see people directly and make sure things are done right,” Evans says. “If there’s ever an issue, I’m not one to ever go away until the job is done right and to the customer’s satisfaction.”

