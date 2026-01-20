Think Local

Peak Cellars and O'Rourke Family Estate seeking employees for 2026

Wineries hosting big job fair

Photo: Peak Cellars Peak Cellars and O'Rourke Family Estate will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Peak Cellars and O’Rourke Family Estate are inviting hospitality and wine industry professionals to explore exciting career opportunities at their upcoming 2026 job fair, taking place on Wednesday, Feb. 4, at O’Rourke Family Estate in Lake Country.

Known for their award-winning wines, elevated dining experiences and commitment to exceptional hospitality, both properties are continuing to grow their teams and are seeking passionate, service-driven individuals to join them for the upcoming season and beyond.

The job fair offers a unique opportunity to connect directly with leadership and hiring teams, learn more about available roles, and gain insight into what it is like to work behind the scenes at two of the Okanagan’s premier wine and hospitality destinations.

Photo: Peak Cellars

A closer look at career opportunities

Peak Cellars is hiring across several departments, including its tasting room and Garden Bistro, with opportunities available in both front-of-house and back-of-house roles. From wine education and guest experiences to culinary and service-focused positions, Peak Cellars offers a dynamic and welcoming work environment rooted in teamwork and genuine hospitality.

O’Rourke Family Estate is also expanding its team across multiple departments. Opportunities include roles within the events team, supporting weddings and private events, as well as positions in the tasting room, where strong wine knowledge and guest engagement are key. The estate’s fine-dining restaurant, Row 188, is hiring both front-of-house and back-of-house professionals who are passionate about elevated service and culinary excellence.

In addition, housekeeping roles are available across both Peak Cellars and O’Rourke Family Estate, supporting the presentation and guest experience at each property.

What to expect at the job fair

The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with availability dependent on department schedules. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet directly with hiring managers, discuss current and upcoming roles, and ask questions about team culture, expectations and career growth.

RSVPs are encouraged to help co-ordinate department-specific time slots and ensure meaningful conversations. Attendees are asked to come prepared with:

• an updated resume, with enough copies for each department they are applying to

• professional references

• any relevant certifications or licences

• a positive attitude and eagerness to connect

O’Rourke Family Estate is located at 15595 Commonage Rd. in Lake Country. Those interested in attending can find full details and RSVP information by visiting the winery’s website here.

Whether you are an experienced hospitality professional or looking to grow your career within the wine and events industry, the job fair offers a chance to connect, learn and discover what makes Peak Cellars and O’Rourke Family Estate exceptional places to work.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.