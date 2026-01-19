Check out thriving cultural exhibits, shows in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country

Think Local

Savour arts, culture scene

Photo: Kirsten Taylor, Tourism Kelowna Enjoy dinner and a show at Kelowna Actors Studio.

Whether it’s a concert in Lake Country, a dance class in Kelowna or a magic show on the Westside, there is no shortage of fun to be had in the Central Okanagan this month.

Arts and culture are thriving across the region, and this is one of the best times of year to get out and experience it. There is no shortage of creative energy to explore right now, from live performances to gallery exhibitions and community events. Many organizations are deep in the heart of their performing and exhibition seasons.

There are plenty of cool, fun and inspiring ways to spend your time at events or attractions that not only offer great entertainment, but also showcase the talent and dedication of the artists who call this region home. The valley is filled with creative individuals who are deeply passionate about their craft, and supporting them helps keep the local arts scene vibrant and growing.

Here are just some of the arts and culture experiences you can get out and enjoy right now:

In Lake Country, Creekside Theatre will host acclaimed French-Canadian trumpeter Rachel Therrien and her Latin Project on Jan. 28, bringing her internationally recognized blend of jazz and Afro-Latin sounds to the community stage. Then four-time Juno nominee Sarah Slean will perform Feb. 15, the the pianist-composer showcasing her wide-ranging catalogue that bridges pop, cabaret and orchestral music.

Visual arts lovers can explore Lake Country Art Gallery’s The Spaces In Between exhibition through Valentine’s Day, then grab a coffee and wander through the community’s growing collection of outdoor murals.

Kelowna’s Cultural District continues to anchor much of the region’s performing arts, including a Feb. 6 concert at Kelowna Community Theatre, where new Okanagan Symphony Orchestra music director Julian Pellicano will conduct Tchaikovsky in his debut performance.

Photo: Photos by Ash, Tourism Kelowna Lake Country Art Gallery offers plenty of inspiring pieces.

At Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna, Montreal-based collective People Watching will bring its contemporary circus and physical-theatre production Play Dead to the Mary Irwin Theatre on Jan. 27. The centre also hosts a José Navas dance workshop on March 17 ahead of his performance of AVES the following night, along with hands-on programs such as a March 21 mixed-media collage class.

Meanwhile, Kelowna Actors Studio will stage Pretty Woman: The Musical from Feb. 4-22, transforming the beloved romantic comedy into a Broadway-style production with dinner-and-show options.

Kelowna Art Gallery presents several major exhibitions this season, including Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun’s Floor Opener and Rita Leistner’s The Tree Planters, both running Jan. 24 to May 31. Beginning Feb. 7, the Saltman Gallery hosts Home Without a Name, an immersive installation by Penticton artists Danielle Savage and Alexandra Goodall that blends sound, light and sculpture.

Across the bridge in West Kelowna, visitors can explore Syilx history through self-guided or guided tours at Sncewips Heritage Museum, with seasonal outdoor community tours also available starting in March. Art lovers can pair wine tasting with gallery browsing at Grizzli Winery, where the winter exhibition Echoes of Nature runs until Jan. 26, featuring works by Joie Pare and Robert Noakes.

Live entertainment continues at Crown & Thieves Winery’s Broken Hearts Club speakeasy, with cover band project Coverboy on Jan. 24 and Feb. 21. Illusionist Ryan Michael Lackey brings The Art of Magic & Illusion–Prophecy to the venue on Jan. 25 and Feb. 22, combining mind reading and stage magic in an intimate setting. Local duo Roseanarig performs classic rock, jazz and country on Jan. 22, Jan. 31 and Feb. 12, while burlesque troupe Femme Fatale marks its 10th anniversary with monthly shows starting Jan. 16. Singer-songwriter Aidan Mayes headlines the speakeasy on Feb. 7 with a release celebration for her new album LOVE.

That is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Central Okanagan arts and culture this season. Whether you’re planning a winter staycation or coming from out of town to make it a weekend, there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy.

Photo: Mirae Campbell, Tourism Kelowna Take a trip through history at Sncewips Heritage Museum.

