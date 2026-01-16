Think Local

Get that perfect appliance during major Clearance Event at Trail Appliances Outlet Centre

Photo: Trail Appliances There are hundreds of quality appliances on sale now at Trail Appliances Outlet Centre, which is located at 101-2105 Matrix Cres., across from Kelowna International Airport.

January is shaping up to be one of the best times of the year to upgrade your appliances.

The major Clearance Event is now underway at the Trail Appliances Outlet Centre in Kelowna, where premium brand appliances are being offered at rock-bottom prices for a limited time.

The sale runs until Jan. 28 and features savings of up to 70% on clearance, open-box and overstocked appliances, many of which are brand new and come with full manufacturer warranties. Customers can also save the GST on qualifying models, receive free delivery on eligible clearance items and get a gift with purchase on orders over $2,500.

“Clearance shopping isn’t just about bargains. It’s about finding the right appliance,” Trail Appliances Outlet Centre general manager Brian Carolei says. “Sometimes the appliances are in perfect condition without a box, and this is where they come to find their new home. It’s not always a scratch and dent.”

Located right across the highway from Kelowna International Airport, the outlet centre stocks thousands of appliances across every major category, from refrigerators and ranges to dishwashers, wall ovens and laundry pairs. Many of the units are customer returns, over-orders or items that simply didn’t fit into their original purchaser’s home, which allows Trail to pass significant savings on to shoppers without compromising quality.

“We have something for every budget and every lifestyle,” Carolei says. “And warranty comes with all products.”

Among the deals currently on the floor are premium brands such as Bosch, including high-end wall oven combinations and kitchen packages that are marked down by hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Inventory is constantly changing, and shoppers are encouraged to act quickly.

“You can browse everything that’s in the outlet centre on the website,” Carolei says. “It’s updated three times a week. It’s important for customers to call ahead and make sure it’s available, because once it’s gone, it’s gone.”

For those who don’t see exactly what they need, the outlet centre is backed by Trail Appliances’ full product lineup.

Trail’s in-house delivery team handles all deliveries and installations, ensuring appliances arrive safely and are set up properly. Pickup is also available.

“Delivery or pickup is available for everything that we sell,” Carolei says, adding that in some cases next-day delivery can be arranged.

The Clearance Event is also opening the door for shoppers in the Thompson-Okanagan to take advantage of the savings, with Trail Appliances now delivering to Kamloops on the second and fourth Thursday of every month.

With 15 years of experience in the appliance industry, Carolei says today’s models offer more innovation and efficiency than ever, including the growing use of artificial intelligence.

“I’ve worked in the appliance industry for 15 years and have seen a lot of changes over this time, with the inclusion of AI now making an appearance in some models,” he said. “I’m happy to pass this knowledge and expertise onto consumers looking for a new appliance.”

With limited quantities and demand expected to be high, shoppers are encouraged to visit the Trail Appliances Outlet Centre in Kelowna, browse online, or call ahead to check availability before the Jan. 28 deadline.

Once the inventory is gone, it’s gone.

More information about Trail Appliances can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.