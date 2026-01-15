Think Local

Deadline for Kamloops Y Winter Adventure & 50/50 Lottery coming soon

Your dream vacation awaits

Photo: Creative Commons You could choose Peru for your holiday through the Kamloops Y Winter Adventure & 50/50 Lottery.

The early bird draw has come and gone, and the clock is ticking quickly on the opportunity to win one of three magical trips or some cold, hard cash through the Kamloops Y Winter Adventure & 50/50 Lottery.

This year’s lottery features three grand prize trips and a massive 50/50, giving ticket buyers multiple chances to win while supporting YMCA programs across the Kamloops region.

Photo: Lac Le Jeune

The first grand prize is a tropical escape to either Peru or Thailand, complete with a matching luggage set. The Peru trip includes Lima’s historic streets, Arequipa’s UNESCO-listed sites, Colca Canyon, Lake Titicaca’s floating islands and Machu Picchu. The Thailand option features pristine beaches, Bangkok’s markets and temples and a cruise through the Phi Phi Islands. The prize, which is sponsored by Marlin Travel, is valued at $8,600.

The second grand prize is a cultural journey to either Iceland or Greece. Travellers to Iceland will spend eight days exploring everything from the Blue Lagoon to black sand beaches and the northern lights. The Greece option includes 11 days in Athens and on the islands of Paros and Santorini. The prize from Direct Travel is valued at $8,000.

The third grand prize is a winter getaway for two at Lac Le Jeune Resort, including a three-night stay in the Sunset corner suite, daily breakfast and dinner, and cross-country ski passes for Stake Lake—complete with rental equipment or snowshoes. The package also includes a culinary experience with the resort’s chef, plush robes and a private fire pit kit. The prize is valued at $2,000.

The 50/50 offers players the chance to win up to $500,000, with half of a potential $1 million jackpot going directly to support YMCA programs, including swim lessons, child care, youth programs and wellness services. The pot has already climbed close to nearly $200,000, with two weeks remaining for it to grow.

The deadline for the grand prize and 50/50 draws is Wednesday, Jan. 28, at 11:59 p.m.

Tickets for the Kamloops Y Winter Adventure & 50/50 Lottery are available online through the YMCA website here.

Photo: David Stanfield, Pexels

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.