You will absolutely love Sip With Your Sweetheart event on Westside Wine Trail

Sip With Your Sweetheart

Couples, friends and families looking for a mid-winter escape will have a chance to toast the season of love when the Westside Wine Trail brings back its popular Valentine’s-themed tasting event next month.

Sip With Your Sweetheart returns to West Kelowna on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2025, running from noon to 4 p.m., offering a self-guided wine tasting experience across multiple wineries along the trail. Participants will be invited to sample two wines at each stop, paired with a small bite designed to complement the flavours in the glass.

The event has become a favourite for both locals and visitors, combining West Kelowna’s award-winning wines with a relaxed, off-season atmosphere that allows guests to explore the trail at their own pace.

“Sip With Your Sweetheart is a fan favourite event for both locals and visitors,” Westside Wine Trail co-ordinator Alex Loraas says. “It’s a great opportunity to visit West Kelowna’s wineries in the quiet off-season, try new wineries for the first time, or grab a local bottle for Valentine’s and Family Day weekend.”

Set against the backdrop of rolling vineyards, snow-dusted mountains and sweeping views of Okanagan Lake, the trail offers a wintertime take on wine country that is both scenic and intimate. Tastings during the event are paired with everything from savoury bites to sweet treats and chocolate.

The pairings for this event are as diverse as the wines. Guests will be treated to paired bites of chef-crafted creations, artisan treats like Karat chocolate or businesses like Bliss Bakery and Grate Cheesery. Volcanic Hills Estate Winery's sweetheart tasting will be its 2021 Late Harvest Zweigelt and 2019 Lapilli paired with a Karat strawberry rhubarb chocolate truffle. Niche Wine Company is providing a savoury pairing: Sauvignon Blanc/Cabernet Franc paired with a Grate Cheesery cheese. Think: Brie Mine.

The format allows guests to travel between wineries on their own schedule, making it easy for couples to linger at a favourite stop or for groups to move along together as they explore the region’s diverse styles of wine.

Tickets for Sip With Your Sweetheart are limited, so it’s best to get your tickets now. Tickets and additional event details are available on the Westside Wine Trail website here. An interactive map to help guests plan their route can be found here.

Sip With Your Sweetheart is also a great opportunity for visitors—and even those looking for a February staycation—to turn the event into a weekend getaway, with accommodation partners offering options here.

The wineries taking part in this year’s Sip With Your Sweetheart are:

• Beaumont Family Estate Winery

• Black Swift Vineyards

• Crown & Thieves

• Frind Estate Winery

• The Gallery Winery

• Grizzli Winery

• the hatch

• Kalala Organic Estate Winery

• Little Straw Vineyards

• Mission Hill Family Estate

• Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery

• Niche Wine Company

• Off the Grid Organic Winery

• Quails’ Gate Winery

• Volcanic Hills Estate Winery

