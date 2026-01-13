Think Local

The Cascara in Salmon Arm offering one- and two-bedroom suites for rent

Free month at The Cascara

Photo: The Cascara The Cascara in Salmon Arm is offering one free month of rent.

A brand new, pet-friendly apartment complex is now welcoming tenants in Salmon Arm, offering modern living in one of the city’s most convenient locations.

The Cascara, a 140-unit rental property at 1260 10th Ave., is now renting one- and two-bedroom suites and is offering one month free on a 13-month lease for a limited time. Six-month leases are also available for those looking for a place to move into this spring for the summer.

Located across the street from Piccadilly Mall and within walking distance of shopping, restaurants and everyday services, the building is just minutes from downtown, making it well suited for renters of all ages and lifestyles.

Each suite features air conditioning, in-suite laundry, full kitchens with modern appliances and private balconies, decks or patios. A Rogers Wi-Fi package is included in every unit, giving residents built-in connectivity from the moment they move in.

The Cascara was designed to offer both comfort and convenience, with amenities that extend beyond the suites themselves. Residents have access to a fitness room, bicycle storage, elevators and secure storage lockers, along with on-site management and a smoke-free environment.

Pet owners are also welcome, with both dogs and cats accepted with a pet deposit. The building includes dedicated dog-wash stations, making it easier for residents to keep their pets clean after walks around the neighbourhood.

Parking is available on the ground floor or underground for an additional monthly fee.

With its central location and new construction, The Cascara is ideal for everyone, from young professionals to downsizers and families looking for a modern rental option in Salmon Arm.

Rental rates vary by unit type, with listed prices representing starting rates.

You can book a viewing or learn more about availability by phoning 1-778-346-9048 or by emailing [email protected].

More information about The Cascara can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.