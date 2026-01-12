Variety BC closes affordability gaps so children with complex health needs can pursue passions

Think Local

Physio keeps teen skating

Photo: Variety BC Sara accesses physiotherapy through Variety BC, keeping her healthy and active.

For Sara, a 16-year-old from Castlegar, being on the ice is where she feels most herself. She loves to spin and push her body to discover what she’s capable of. Not only is she a dedicated figure skater, she also coaches younger skaters through Skate Canada.

Sara was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a young child, a condition that affects everyone differently. “For me, it affects my walking, my hips, my ankles—especially my right side,” she says. “Figure skating is still a struggle sometimes because you need your hips turned out for a lot of moves.”

Cerebral palsy affects Sara’s mobility, balance, vision and muscle alignment. Walking with her feet straight, keeping her knees from turning inward, and maintaining proper posture require consistent effort and care.

To manage pain, prevent injuries and improve her mobility, Sara relies on regular physiotherapy. She also does occupational therapy to assist her with time management, organization and daily tasks—helping her balance school, skating and life as a teenager.

But the costs of these specialized therapies can quickly become overwhelming. While some public funding exists, it often doesn’t cover the full scope and frequency of care that young people like Sara require.

That’s where Variety BC steps in. In 2025, Variety supported over 140 children in the Okanagan, the Kootenays and communities across B.C.’s Interior, providing over $277,000 in grants so families can afford essential health care. Every grant is an investment in a young person’s passions, confidence and future.

For teens like Sara, consistency matters. Missing therapy sessions can mean setbacks, increased pain or a higher risk of injury. These sessions are essential for protecting her body so she can stay active.

Through ongoing funding for physiotherapy and occupational therapy, Variety helps close the affordability gaps that would otherwise limit Sara’s access to care. This support allows her to focus on strengthening her body and continuing to do what she loves.

“Without Variety, it would be hard for me to go to physio and skate and do all the things that I want to do for fun,” she says.

Photo: Variety BC Variety’s grants help Tami give her granddaughter the best support.

Sara lives with her nana, Tami, who cares for her and her younger brother. She understands how much this support matters, not just to her, but to her family. “I feel very lucky, because I know not a lot of people get this,” she says. “I know it helps my nana a lot.”

Thanks to consistent therapy and years of determination, Sara has made remarkable progress. A skating coach who worked with her when she was very young recently saw her again and was amazed at how much she had improved—from struggling to do a single jump to successfully landing several.

Looking ahead, Sara dreams of a future working with people, possibly in health care. She’s also a multi-talented musician, playing at least nine instruments and singing. She recently got her learner’s permit and hopes to one day drive a Ford pickup. Like many teens, she’s still figuring out what comes next—but she knows she wants a future filled with purpose.

Across B.C., many children with disabilities face barriers to accessing inclusive support that can improve their health and well-being. Specialized equipment and therapies are essential for children with complex needs—but public funding falls short for most kids. This means families are often faced with the impossible choice of deciding which essential supports they can afford.

You can help more young people like Sara receive the support they need. Supporting Variety BC means removing limits for children in the Okanagan Valley, the Kootenays, and communities across the province.

