Think Local

Last chance at stunning Kelowna homes in 2025 VGH+ Millionaire Lottery

Lottery deadline Friday night

Contributed

This is your final opportunity to make the Okanagan dream a reality.

Two stunning Kelowna homes are still available in the 2025 VGH+ Millionaire Lottery, with the ticket purchase deadline set for Friday night at 11:59.

The Kelowna properties are among 10 Grand Prize options in this year’s historic lottery, which also features homes in South Surrey, Langley, Vancouver, Burnaby, Courtenay, Sooke and Colwood, with total prize values exceeding $3.3 million. In addition to nine home prizes, players can also choose a $3 million tax-free cash option—the largest cash prize ever offered in a B.C. hospital lottery.

So far 78% of the tickets available have been sold, which means your odds of winning are that much better.

One of the Kelowna homes is located in the new Aqua Waterfront Village, while the other is situated in Trailhead at the Ponds in the Upper Mission.

The Aqua Waterfront Village home offers two bedrooms plus a den, two bathrooms and 1,135 square feet of living space, along with a 175-square-foot balcony and two parking stalls. The complete prize package includes $60,000 in cash for furniture, a 2025 BMW X5 xDrive50e, a 2025 Toyota RAV4 SE, a $100,000 Travel Best Bets gift card and $660,000 in cash.

The Trailhead home delivers a different but equally attractive lifestyle. The 3,249-square-foot residence features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an in-ground pool and a two-car garage. Its prize package includes $60,000 in cash for furniture, a 2025 Ford F-150 Lightning, a 2025 ATX22 Type-S boat, a $100,000 Travel Best Bets gift card and $465,000 in cash.

There are additional chances to win through the 50/50 PLUS Lottery, which could reach as high as $3 million and looks like it will top the $2.5 million mark. There is also the Daily Cash PLUS Game, featuring 105 days of prizes beginning Feb. 7. Two winners will be drawn each day except the final Friday, when one $75,000 winner, one $50,000 winner and one $25,000 winner will be selected for a total Daily Cash PLUS prize value of $400,000.

Proceeds from the 2025 VGH+ Millionaire Lottery support state-of-the-art equipment, groundbreaking research and innovative patient care at Vancouver General Hospital, UBC Hospital, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute, G.F. Strong Rehabilitation Centre and Vancouver Community Health Services, which serve patients throughout British Columbia.

“People across British Columbia facing serious illness or injury deserve the very best care,” VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation president and CEO Angela Chapman says. “They deserve the brightest minds. They deserve medical breakthroughs. They deserve better. The VGH+ Millionaire Lottery helps make that possible, giving our world-class health care partners the resources they need to save lives, fuel innovation and build healthier communities across British Columbia.”

VGH+ Millionaire Lottery tickets are available at two for $110, five for $200, 10 for $350 and 25 for $600. Tickets can be purchased online here, by phone at 604-602-5848 or toll-free at 1-888-445-5825, or in person at London Drugs.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.