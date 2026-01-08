Think Local

Climate Action Ripple Effect, or CARE, seeks partners for school climate projects

CARE for kids, community?

Photo: CARE Sean Shepherd, right, mentored KLO Middle School Grade 7 student Isaac in the development of WebHook, a smart phone app that lets homeowners track and regulate their energy use.

If you’re looking for something fun and rewarding to do this spring—while giving back to your community—the perfect opportunity is here starting in March if you complete an online application by Jan. 31.

Does supporting kids and local climate solutions seem like a good fit? If so, Climate Action Ripple Effect, or CARE, can partner you with a small team of students from grades 6-12 in Kelowna, West Kelowna or Lake Country. Together, you’ll create a project that tackles a real-world climate challenge right in your community.

And you don’t have to be a climate expert to join the growing CARE movement. Whatever your connection to climate action—as a professional or a passionate advocate—CARE can find a suitable match that aligns with your skill set, interests, availability, schedule and community.

Photo: CARE Mentor support provided by senior biologist Kyle Hawes of Eco-Scape Environmental Consulting in Kelowna (centre), helped George Elliot Secondary students prepare for the Earth Day nature walk at the school. They cleaned up around the school, removed invasive plants, and planted flowers for visitors’ enjoyment.

Project categories include nature and biodiversity, agriculture and food, energy and buildings, waste reduction, eco-friendly transportation, and human health and culture.

“Mentoring a Grade 11 student was fun and fulfilling,” says Jude Brunt, a community engagement lead with purppl. “His project was viable and impactful … and it was inspiring to see so many youth truly engaged in doing something to create ripple effect for climate action in this way.”

CARE mentors and advisors provide topic-specific, in-person and virtual support to student teams throughout project design and development. For mentors, this can range from 10-30 hours between February and May. Project advisors invest one to two hours virtually between March and April to share topic-specific research leads and explore project concept viability.

Post-CARE evaluations last spring found students enjoyed and valued their mentor relationships, which helped them build personal, educational and vocational knowledge, skills, interests, confidence and agency.

Mentor feedback showed CARE empowered them to share their experience, knowledge and passion with students; build intergenerational relationships based on trust and mutual respect; and connect with others and build capacity in the local climate action community.

“Students and mentors love being creative together,” CARE mentor recruiter Kasey Van Sickle says. “Innovation within even a single category is incredible.”

Waste reduction, for example, has showcased projects that:

• Explored the benefits and viability of composting restaurant food waste

• Created artwork showing the effects of single-use plastics on our water sources

• Studied the ability of mycelium (fungi) to digest plastics

• Repurposed landfill-bound fabric into reuseable bags and cleaning tools

• Recycled plastic barrels for use as home rain barrels

• Reimagined and crafted thrift store finds into sustainable fashion

• Repurposed broken hockey sticks, old rubber boots and plastic milk jugs as planters

Last spring, CARE in Central Okanagan’s School District 23 involved 20 teachers, 422 grade 6-12 students and 55 mentors who collaborated to create 119 projects in support of local and global climate goals. These numbers could double this year as more schools and classes sign up, which means CARE is looking to recruit twice as many mentors and project advisors.

To learn how you can help, visit the volunteer page on CARE’s new website or contact [email protected].

