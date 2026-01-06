Think Local

Kelowna physician Dr. Ben Wiese lays out ways to lower skin cancer risk

Reduce skin cancer risk

Between ski days, holiday travel and New Year’s routines, skin cancer prevention often slips off the radar in the Okanagan and other parts of B.C. this time of year.

But early January is also when many Canadians reset their health habits, book winter getaways, and spend long days outdoors on reflective snow. It’s a good time to think about prevention—both what you put on your skin and what you put in your body.

Kelowna family physician Dr. Ben Wiese (pronounced “wise”) has a private practice focused on skin cancer-related assessment and monitoring. The above video shares practical nutrition and supplement guidance—especially for people who are focused on long-term health as part of a New Year’s resolution.

“People ask all the time, ‘Can nutrition help reduce my risk?’” Dr. Wiese says. “The big picture is that lifestyle habits matter—but nothing replaces the basics: sun protection, early detection and getting changing spots checked.”

He notes that winter sun exposure is often underestimated. Snow reflects ultraviolet radiation, and Canadians travelling south can go from heavy winter clothing to full sun exposure almost overnight. Wiese says prevention still starts with simple, well-established tools, including UPF-rated clothing, broad-brimmed hats, UV-protective sunglasses and sunscreen applied generously to exposed skin and reapplied regularly.

From a nutrition standpoint, Wiese emphasizes a practical, food-first approach rather than perfection. He encourages making whole foods the default, building meals around adequate protein and fibre, and being mindful that “quick snacks” do not quietly become daily habits. He also advises caution with high-dose supplements unless they have been reviewed with a clinician.

Can supplements play a supportive role?

Dr. Wiese notes several nutrients come up frequently in skin health and skin cancer conversations.

Nicotinamide (Vitamin B3) — He says there is clinical research in certain higher-risk populations suggesting nicotinamide may help reduce rates of some common non-melanoma skin cancers and pre-cancerous spots, and it is generally well-tolerated for many people.

Vitamin D — A common winter topic in Canada, vitamin D plays an important role in overall health. Dr. Wiese cautions that very high doses can be harmful and can raise calcium levels in the blood—particularly for people also taking calcium supplements or certain “water pills”—so it should be approached thoughtfully.

Antioxidants (Vitamins A, C, E) — He explains that antioxidants help the body manage oxidative stress, but warns that high doses aren’t always safe. In particular, vitamin A at high doses can be harmful, especially for people already using prescription retinoids.

Selenium — It can play a role in normal dietary ranges, but Dr. Wiese cautions against “stacking” multiple supplements containing selenium because excess intake can lead to toxicity.

Polyphenols and flavonoids (food-based antioxidants) — For those who prefer food over pills, he points to practical choices such as berries, green tea and other polyphenol-rich foods as small, sustainable additions.

Omega-3 fatty acids — Omega-3s are commonly discussed for immune and inflammation balance. Dr. Wiese recommends being thoughtful with supplements and reviewing them with a clinician or pharmacist if you’re on medications or have other health considerations.

Dr. Wiese’s bottom-line message is supplements can be appropriate for some people, but they should be used safely, and they’re never a substitute for proper medical assessment and proven prevention strategies.

Skin cancer monitoring options in the Interior

Dr. Wiese opened Dr. Ben Wiese’s Private Skin Cancer Clinic in Kelowna to allow people in the Okanagan and the Interior region the opportunity to monitor their skin health using additional imaging tools.

Full-body mole mapping—also known as total-body photography with dermoscopy—can be a helpful additional monitoring tool for some higher-risk patients. However, in B.C., MSP rules treat dermoscopy and related technologies as part of an insured visit or consultation for MSP-enrolled physicians, meaning enrolled physicians are not permitted to charge patients an additional “extra” fee for that technology as part of insured care.

At the same time, there is no dedicated MSP fee code that recognizes a long, resource-intensive full-body mole-mapping session as a separately funded insured service. For clinics, that creates a practical challenge: the equipment, software and staff time required for this kind of imaging can be significant, yet there isn’t a straightforward way to offer it within an MSP-enrolled practice while staying within billing rules.

To provide full-body mole mapping in a compliant and sustainable way, Dr. Wiese chose to de-enrol from MSP and open a fully private clinic where full-body mole mapping can be offered on a private-pay basis. The clinic uses a Health Canada–licensed, total-body photography system to obtain high-quality images that can help track changes over time in a structured way.

The clinic is designed for individuals who prefer a proactive, structured, full-skin approach to monitoring skin health over time.

As a private clinic, services are scheduled directly through the clinic rather than through the provincial referral system.

Importantly, this does not replace MSP-funded care. Medically necessary assessment and treatment of suspicious skin lesions remain available to British Columbians through MSP-enrolled family physicians and dermatologists across the province. Full-body mole mapping at Dr. Wiese’s clinic is intended as an additional option for certain higher-risk patients, not a substitute for standard medical care.

The clinic environment was intentionally designed to feel calm and unhurried. Natural light, warm colours and access to an outdoor patio are used to create a setting that helps patitents feel more at ease during longer monitoring appointments.

Dr. Ben Wiese’s Private Skin Cancer Clinic shares physical space with Kelowna Skin Cancer Clinic, a separate and independent medical practice run by his wife, physician Dr. Lize Wiese. Although they work under the same roof, the two clinics are distinct practices with their own patients and services.

More information about Dr. Wiese’s approach to skin cancer prevention and early detection can be found at drbenwiese.com. He also maintains an Instagram account, @drbenwiese, where he shares general information and reminders about skin cancer prevention and early detection.

