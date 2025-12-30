Think Local

Be the reason someone feels hope this holiday season

Offer hope these holidays

Photo: Adobe The holidays can be a time of sadness and anxiousness.

Peace, joy and togetherness—the hallmarks of the “perfect” holiday season so many strive for.

But behind the twinkling lights and yuletide, there is a more sobering reality. For many of our friends, family and neighbours, they are struggling with grief, financial hardship, loneliness or mental illness. While it seems like everyone else is celebrating, they are hurting.

A Canadian Mental Health Association poll reveals that 52% of Canadians report feeling low, anxious and isolated during the end of the year. While it’s commonly believed that suicide rates spike during the holidays, research says otherwise. What does increase, however, are conversations about isolation, grief, seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, and financial stress.

Winter brings unique challenges for those navigating mental health:

• Shorter days and lack of sunlight can trigger depression and SAD.

• Extreme weather and accessibility barriers make it harder to find shelter or support.

• Seasonal layoffs in industries like tourism and forestry add financial strain.

• Illnesses and limited resources compound stress for vulnerable individuals.

CMHA also reports that that one-quarter of Canadians have increased feelings of anxiety during the holidays and a quarter of women feel depressed during Christmas. Influences include family dynamics and the pressures around shopping. For many, they feel they can’t live up to the cultural expectations of the holidays.

But we also know that compassion and understanding can make a significant difference.

Simple acts of kindness change lives.

You can be the reason someone feels seen.

Your compassion brings light to those navigating dark times.

You can be the reason someone feels heard.

Your empathy helps us listen deeply and respond with care.

You can be the reason someone feels safe.

Your generosity creates spaces where healing begins.

You can be the reason someone reaches out.

Your support gives people the courage to ask for help.

You can be the reason someone feels worthy.

Your belief in others helps them believe in themselves.

Your kindness matters more than ever.

CMHA Vernon has been helping transform lives since 1959, and its diverse programs and services are needed now more than ever as mental health challenges increase. Close to a million British Columbians will experience a mental illness each year. An estimated 84,000 children and youth in B.C. have a diagnosed mental disorder, and yet less than one-third of those children are receiving mental health services.

Your gift can help ensure that someone in crisis has a lifeline, a compassionate voice on the other end of the phone, a safe space to turn to, and the reassurance that they are not alone. Every donation creates moments of hope and reminds someone that they are valued and cared for.

Together, we can make this season brighter for those who need it most.

Be the reason someone feels loved, supported and understood.

Donate now.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.