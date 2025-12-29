Think Local

Leanne Braun named Central Okanagan's top Realtor for 2025

Kelowna Realtor of the Year

Association of Interior Realtors named Leanne Braun Central Okanagan's Realtor of the Year.

Kelowna Realtor Leanne Braun has been named Central Okanagan Realtor of the Year, an honour recognizing her leadership within the profession, her commitment to community and her role in elevating real estate practices throughout the Central Okanagan.

The Association of Interior Realtors award recognizes a Realtor who consistently demonstrates integrity, collaboration, professionalism and meaningful service to both clients and the broader community. Braun, a Realtor with Re/Max Kelowna, says the recognition reflects the values she brings to her work every day.

“It’s incredibly meaningful,” she says. “This business is about people, trust and showing up for your community—not just selling homes.”

Community impact at centre of Braun's work

Braun has become widely known in Gallagher’s Canyon and across the Central Okanagan for her hands-on involvement in community events, fundraisers and neighbourhood initiatives. Over the past two years, she has:

• Organized, sponsored and hosted several Gallagher’s community fundraisers, raising funds for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

• Helped organize and emcee “Tea-Time at Gallagher’s,” supporting the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra.

• Led initiatives benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network and Coats for Community.

• Hosted the Gallagher’s Parade of Homes, now one of the community’s most anticipated quarterly events.

These efforts, combined with her mentorship of fellow Realtors and her commitment to public market education through writing and video, played a significant role in her selection for the award.

Her commitment to community was evident throughout the year, including Braun’s support of local youth sports. In 2024, she proudly sponsored two teams with the Rutland Youth Soccer Association, helping ensure young athletes had access to organized sport, teamwork and positive mentorship. She was also one of the sponsors of the association’s Mini World Cup Soccer Day, a community-wide event that brought families together to celebrate sport, inclusion, and fun.

As part of that event, Braun gifted every child who attended a bracelet featuring a motivational message—small tokens designed to encourage confidence, resilience and self-belief both on and off the field.

“It was important to me that every child felt seen and supported,” Braun says. “Those bracelets were a simple way to remind them that they matter, that effort counts, and that they are capable of great things.”

Photo: Contributed

A new vision for an established community

One of Braun’s most notable recent initiatives was a large-scale marketing campaign designed to raise the profile of Gallagher’s Canyon, an established golf-course community competing with newer developments across Western Canada. The campaign included:

• Distribution of thousands of postcards across B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

• A professionally produced community lifestyle film, offering prospective buyers a comprehensive look at Gallagher’s Canyon’s amenities, character and way of life.

The initiative brought renewed attention to the community while supporting residents and Realtors representing listings in the area.

A commitment to raising the standard

In addition to her community leadership, Braun is known for her client-first approach, clear communication and dedication to helping buyers and sellers make informed decisions in a changing market. She regularly produces educational content across her blog and social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook, focusing on transparency, market literacy and long-term decision-making rather than short-term urgency.

Looking ahead: A more intentional market

Braun believes the Realtor of the Year recognition comes at a meaningful moment for the Okanagan, as the market shifts toward balance and intentionality.

“We’re seeing more purpose-built rentals, more downsizing-friendly options and a broader mix of townhomes and condos,” she says. “Buyers now have multiple pathways instead of feeling rushed.”

With urgency easing, Braun notes that buyer behaviour has changed.

“Buyers today are intentional, not impulsive,” she says. “They’re choosing communities based on how they want to live day-to-day—not just square footage.”

She adds that sellers seeing success are those who understand this shift.

“This market rewards presentation, pricing and patience,” Braun says. “Buyers have options, and thoughtful strategy matters more than ever.”

Looking ahead to 2026, Braun expects lifestyle, connection and community to remain the Okanagan’s strongest draw.

“When people relocate here, they’re looking for more than a house,” she says. “They’re looking for a way of living. And that’s exactly what the Okanagan offers.”

For Okanagan buyers, sellers and community members looking for real estate guidance—or to follow Braun’s continued community initiatives—additional information, market commentary and neighbourhood features can be found on her website and social platforms.

More information about Braun can be found on her website here.