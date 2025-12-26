Think Local

Make a few smart decisions before the end of December

Year-end tax planning

Photo: Scott Graham, Unsplash Tax planning is all about making some well-timed decisions.

By Jay Goodis

Year-end tax planning can sometimes feel overwhelming, but most savings come from understanding how the tax system works and making a few well-timed decisions. With an eye on marginal tax rates, registered accounts and income-tested benefits, a few thoughtful choices can make the biggest difference.

1. Marginal tax rates

When people think about marginal tax rates, they usually focus on federal and provincial brackets. In reality, the true cost of earning an extra dollar of income can be much higher.

Photo: Contributed Jay Goodis

Additional income can trigger CPP or EI contributions and reduce income-tested benefits, creating an extra layer of tax that doesn’t appear on standard tax tables. Programs such as Old Age Security and the Canada Child Benefit are both affected by income levels, making marginal tax rates especially important for families and retirees.

Old Age Security is a common example. For the 2025 OAS recovery period, the recovery tax begins once prior year net income exceeds $93,454, with income above that level clawed back at 15%. For someone near the threshold, that can mean regular income tax, the OAS clawback, and for those still working, additional CPP or EI contributions.

2. RRSPs

The RRSP contribution deadline for this tax year is March 2, 2026, but when to claim the deduction often matters more.

RRSP deductions are usually most valuable in higher-income years. In some cases, most often where income is expected to rise meaningfully, contributing early but deferring the deduction to a future year with a higher marginal tax rate can make sense. However, for families receiving income-tested benefits such as the Canada Child Benefit, claiming an RRSP deduction in a lower-income year can produce exceptionally high tax savings by preserving those benefits.

3. TFSAs

TFSA withdrawal timing matters.

If you expect to use TFSA funds early in 2026, consider withdrawing the money by the end of 2025. This will restore contribution room on Jan. 1, 2026. A January withdrawal does not restore room until 2027.

Withdrawing before year end ensures the amount is added back to your TFSA room on Jan. 1, alongside the new annual contribution limit.

4. FHSAs

Contribution room only begins accumulating once the account is opened. Starting in the year you open an FHSA, you accumulate $8,000 of room per year, up to a $40,000 lifetime limit.

Opening an FHSA before Dec. 31, even without contributing, can create more flexibility in future years.

5. RESPs and B.C. education grants

RESPs benefit families through government grants and tax-deferred growth. The Canada Education Savings Grant matches 20% of contributions, up to $500 per year and $7,200 per child over time.

Families should also be aware of the BC Training and Education Savings Grant, a one-time $1,200 grant available for eligible children, typically between ages six and nine. Because eligibility depends on age and timing, year end is a good opportunity to confirm accounts are open and deadlines have not been missed.

6. Tax-loss selling

If you realized capital gains earlier in the year and hold investments currently at a loss, selling before year end may allow you to reduce or eliminate tax on those gains. Care must be taken to avoid the superficial loss rule, which can deny a loss if the same investment is repurchased within 30 days.

Tax considerations should be evaluated alongside long-term investment decisions, not in isolation.

7. Charitable giving

Donations made by year end can be claimed on your tax return, and for higher-income donors in B.C., the combined federal and provincial donation tax credits can be over 50%. The exact tax benefit depends on income level and the amount donated, but the after-tax cost of giving is often much lower than many donors expect.

Donating publicly traded securities directly to a charity can be especially effective, as eligible capital gains are not taxed and the donation receipt is issued for fair market value, a topic explored further in this article.

Talk to your advisor

Good year-end tax planning starts with understanding how income, deductions, benefits and registered plans interact, and making a few intentional decisions. A conversation with your professional advisor can help ensure those choices still make sense next spring.

Jay Goodis is a Chartered Professional Accountant, CEO of Tax Templates Inc., and a director of the KGH Foundation. More information about gifting stocks and securities can be found on the KGH Foundation website. This column is intended for general information purposes only and should not be considered professional tax, legal or financial advice.

