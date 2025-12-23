Think Local

Biggest Boxing Week Sale Ever now underway at Trail Appliances

Upgrade your appliances

Photo: Trail Appliances Trail Appliances' Biggest Boxing Week Sale Ever is already underway.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—especially if you need or want that new model from Trail Appliances Kelowna.

Trail’s Biggest Boxing Week Sale Ever has already started, meaning you don’t have to wait until Christmas is over to take advantage of some of the best prices of the year on appliances.

“We have unbeatable deals, exclusive promotions and the chance to win your purchase,” Trail Appliances Kelowna general manager Ryan Kurtz says. “It’s really the sale that everyone waits for all year. And when you take into account supplier increases are coming in January, it’s never been a better time to shop.

“So whether you’re taking advantage of the Boxing Week sale or planning for the new year, you know we’re here to make your shopping experience seamless and rewarding.”

Dishwashers start at $479, while laundry pairs begin at just $999. Customers will get free delivery and recycling on qualifying purchases, and on some products there are discounts on expert installation.

Meanwhile, the chance to win your purchase is on Boxing Day only. After the doors open at 10 a.m., the first 100 customers who make a qualifying buy will have a chance to win their purchase, up to $5,000.

“It’s pretty cool,” Kurtz says. “Your dream appliances can end up being free.”

Trail Appliances, which is a B.C.-owned and operated business, employs approximately 40 people in Kelowna alone, which means you are definitely shopping at home when you patronize Trail Appliances. The Kelowna store also recently introduced Kamloops to its delivery service area, making trips to the city on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month.

Trail offers in-house delivery and its own teams of trained professionals who provide reliable service and comprehensive support from purchase to installation.

“We can help you navigate those steps the whole way through, and we have dedicated customer support,” Kurtz says. “There’s always a team at Trail that’s willing to assist in some way.”

Trail’s Biggest Boxing Week Sale Ever will run until Jan. 7.

“You don’t want to wait,” Kurtz says. “It’s incredible savings with exclusive promotions. And it’s an opportunity to upgrade your home for less.”

More information about Trail Appliances Kelowna can be found on its website here.

