Montgomery Miles & Stone lawyer outlines key steps in trust and estate planning

A guide to estate planning

Photo: Montgomery Miles & Stone Allisa Wu has her trust and estate practitioner designation and can help with your long-term planning.

As the year comes to an end, it is a good idea for one to consider reviewing their estate plans, especially if various changes have happened throughout the year, be it a change to their financial circumstances, personal relationships with friends and family, or personal health.

Trust and estate practitioner and lawyer, Allisa Wu, offers some insights for a year-end review. Wu is a lawyer and partner with Montgomery Miles & Stone LLP and has her trust and estate practitioner designation, recognizing her expertise in trust and estate planning. Wu is also the chair of the philanthropy and engagement committee to the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation.

Firstly, what is an estate plan and why do I need one?

Simply put, an estate plan is a series of legal documents and instructions that sets out how you want your assets, finances, and/or personal care decisions managed in the event of your incapacitation and death. It typically consists of a will, which takes affect upon your passing, an enduring power of attorney, or POA, which names an individual to assist you with financial and legal matters during your lifetime, and a representation agreement, or RA, which names an individual to assist you with and health and personal care decisions in the event you are incapacitated and can no longer make such decisions for yourself.

An estate plan is an important planning tool to ensure that your wishes are followed and to provide a clear direction for loved ones. More often than not, tax planning forms a considerable part of the estate planning process as the goal is to minimize taxes where possible, without changing the intention of the will maker.

If I have an estate plan, what are some tips for reviewing my plan?

1. Review your will

Ensure your will is up to date and reflects your current wishes regarding administration of your estate assets and their distribution. This may include a review of the named executors, specific gifts, charitable donations and residual beneficiaries of the estate. Wills may be completely re-written or updated through the use of codicils. Updates are recommended whenever there are major life changes such as one’s marital status, birth or death of a loved one, family dynamics and financial circumstances.

2. Review your POA and RA

These two documents should be reviewed to ensure that you are still confident in the abilities of your elected attorney or representative, and that they are still willing and able to act. A review is recommended after major life events like divorce, death or incapacity of named attorney or representative, or a change in financial circumstances.

3. Update beneficiary designations

Adjust how assets like life insurance, RRSPs, TFSAs and pension benefits are distributed to beneficiaries. Updates are recommended in situations where there is a permanent change in a relationship status, revisions to the residual beneficiaries in a will and/or issues pertaining to estate liquidity.

4. Address capital gains and losses

Along with updating your list of assets, you can work with an expert to help plan for capital gains taxes. Unrealized gains are considered realized at death—a little bit of planning now can potentially reduce the tax burden on your estate later.

5. Consider charitable giving

Donations to registered charities can provide tax credits and reduce the taxable portion owing by an estate. Canada Revenue Agency allows you to claim eligible amount of gifts you made on your income tax for the current year, or you may carry them forward and claim them on your return for any of the next five years.

6. Assess life insurance coverage

Ensure it meets your needs and provides liquidity for taxes on death and estate expenses.

By taking these proactive steps, you can strategically organize and reduce the burden on your family or loved ones in the future.

Wu reminds all donors to consult their own professional advisor for what is right for them.

More information about gift planning can be found on the KGH Foundation website here.

