BC PNP program's top priority is health-care professionals

BC prioritizes health hires

The BC Provincial Nominee Program is an economic immigration plan that facilitates permanent residency for certain categories of immigrants. The program is designed to allow the province to identify individuals who will meet B.C.’s needs with respect to labour and economic development.

Currently, the provincial government has identified the health-care sector as a top priority with respect to the BC PNP. Accordingly, while the government has announced a reduction in the spots available under the BC PNP program, it has reserved spaces for health-care workers, given the need for workers in provincial health-care system.

The key part of this new policy is that these spaces have been reserved for those who contribute directly to the delivery of health-care services. This includes doctors, nurses, dentists, dieticians, licensed practical nurses, massage therapists and others.

A further point that must be clarified is applicants under this category must be employed by a public health authority in B.C.

Some examples of these include, but are not limited to:

• Providence Health Care

• Northern Health

• Fraser Health

• First Nations Health Authority

• Vancouver Coastal Health

The BC PNP program is an excellent way for a qualified foreign worker to contribute to the economy in B.C.

Assuming one has the requisite qualifications to work in these occupations, they may benefit from having an immigration lawyer to help them navigate this process.

