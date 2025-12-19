Think Local

Elvis Birthday Tour brings 'The King' back to life in Okanagan next month

Really experience The King

Photo: benthompsonaselvis.com Ben Thompson will make you think you are watching the King of Rock 'n' Roll himself.

Ben Thompson does such an electric job of paying tribute to Elvis that he was chosen to play the legend in a Hollywood blockbuster.

The great news for Elvis fans in the Okanagan is Thompson will be on stage in the region next month as the King of Rock ’n’ Roll. LMS Entertainment and Canadian Blue Moon Ventures are bringing The Elvis Birthday Tour Okanagan, a four-city concert experience starring the internationally acclaimed Thompson, to the valley. He will be backed on stage by The Cadillac Kings & Queens.

Photo: benthompsonaselvis.com

Thompson, who was the 2018 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Champion, was personally selected to portray Elvis in the film Blade Runner 2049, which starred Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. He has been recognized by Elvis Presley Enterprises and has earned praise from people who worked with Elvis firsthand. His performances are celebrated for authenticity, energy and heart, something he takes immense pride in.

“There have been wonderful comments about how I sound and move on stage,” Thompson says, “but the most touching thing I’ve heard was, ‘Elvis would be proud of you.’”

For one unforgettable night in each city, audiences will be taken through the eras that defined Elvis Presley’s legendary career, from the explosive 1950s and smooth Hollywood years to the iconic ’68 Comeback Special and the powerful Vegas-era concert years.

“All through his career Elvis was known for his electricity and high energy on stage,” Thompson says. “We bring the highest energy to the stage through all eras, with unique musical arrangements that deliver a fresh and vibrant show. Audience members can’t help but get up, dance and have fun with us.”

The Elvis Birthday Tour Okanagan will be in Vernon on Jan. 9 at Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, in Oliver on Jan. 10 at Frank Venables Theatre, in Penticton on Jan. 11 at Cleland Theatre and in Kelowna on Jan. 12 at Kelowna Community Theatre. The Penticton show is in support of the Penticton Elvis Festival, with partial proceeds going to the non-profit society.

Thompson, who headlined the Penticton Elvis Festival in 2024, says he is excited to return to the Okanagan and reconnect with fans, who can once again expect a show packed with unforgettable moments.

“They’ll be surprised by how much we fit into one show,” he says. “Blink and you’ll miss it. Every Elvis fan loves him for their own reason, so we cater to everyone.”

Tickets are on sale now through each venue’s official box office: Vernon, Oliver, Penticton and Kelowna.

