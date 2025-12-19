From Haida Gwaii skies to airfare almost anywhere, gift an adventure this season

Photo: Contributed You could win an amazing experience through the Win the Adventure Raffle.

Some places don’t need much introduction. Haida Gwaii is one of them.

Remote, rugged and unmistakably wild, the islands sit at the edge of the Pacific where old-growth forests meet cold, productive waters. For anglers, it’s a destination that lives on bucket lists—and for conservationists, it’s a reminder of what’s worth protecting.

That’s why Hunters for BC has made Langara Fishing Lodge in Haida Gwaii the centrepiece of its Win the Adventure Raffle.

The Grand Prize: Langara Fishing Lodge

The grand prize is a five-day fishing adventure for two at Langara Fishing Lodge, one of the most recognized fishing destinations in Canada.

Winners will enjoy a boat-based fishing experience with quality gear, care of catch and access to legendary salmon and halibut grounds—all while fishing at their own pace in one of Canada’s most iconic marine ecosystems.

It’s a five-day, all-inclusive fishing adventure with travel to and from Vancouver—offering the freedom to fish, explore and experience Haida Gwaii on your own terms.

Getting ‘somewhere’ is part of the prizes

Beyond the grand prize, the raffle includes a runner-up prize of jetBlue flight tickets—offering two flights anywhere jetBlue flies—adding another travel-focused opportunity to the draw.

The early-bird draw brings the adventure closer to home, with a two-day fishing experience for trout or sturgeon on some of B.C.’s most epic rivers through Bentley’s Fishing Adventures.

Together, these prizes create multiple paths to adventure—all while supporting conservation work across B.C.

Conservation on the ground in B.C.

Every ticket sold supports Hunters for BC’s conservation work across the province. The organization focuses on practical, on-the-ground projects—from habitat restoration and access management, to wildlife monitoring and education initiatives that help ensure healthy wildlife populations and landscapes for future generations.

Buying a raffle ticket is more than a chance to win—it’s a way to directly support conservation work happening right here in B.C.

A small bonus for supporters

As part of its current membership drive, Hunters for BC is also offering raffle tickets as part of select membership promotions—giving supporters another reason to get involved while helping fund conservation efforts year-round.

One raffle, three adventures, real impact

From world-class fishing adventures with Langara Fishing Lodge in Haida Gwaii to iconic rivers across British Columbia—or flights for two anywhere jetBlue flies—this raffle is sure to stuff a stocking while supporting conservation work that matters.

