Your gift to YMCA will be matched to ignite hope this holiday season

For many families across the Okanagan, the holidays can be a time of joy, but for too many they bring anxiety, isolation and difficult choices between essentials like shelter and having to pull their children out of extracurricular activities.

This holiday season, the YMCA of Southern Interior BC is inviting the community to come together and help our neighbours who need it most. Plus, thanks to a generous local donor, every gift will be matched dollar for dollar until Dec. 31, doubling the love and support that you share.

“During the holidays, the need to feel supported and loved is felt even more strongly,” YMCA of Southern Interior BC president and CEO Allyson Graf says. “Every gift given, no matter the size, brings warmth, joy and hope to those who might otherwise feel forgotten this season.”

This season of giving, your kindness can turn worry into relief, loneliness into connection and hardship into hope. Together, we can let hope shine for everyone in our community. Your donation stays right here in our community, helping families put food on the table, children access safe and nurturing programs, seniors stay connected and active, and households facing crisis find stability, care and comfort.

“The Y is a second home to thousands of individuals. Every year, we provide support to over 20,000 children and youth, with over a quarter of them coming from low-income homes” marketing and philanthropy vice-president Tammie Watson says. “The demand for YMCA support services has increased significantly over the past year, due to more local households face rising costs of living, housing pressures and isolation. For many, the holiday season magnifies these challenges, and the Y is a lifeline for them.”

The Y delivers programs and services that address critical gaps in the community, including drop-out prevention, mental health supports, family services and more. The Y’s Child and Youth Development programs become a turning point for at-risk youth—offering hope, stability and opportunity when they are at their most vulnerable. By intervening early and providing free, preventative programs, the Y is breaking cycles of despair and helping build a more resilient and equitable community. None of this would be possible without the generosity of community donors like you.

A gift, no matter the size, will help ensure that no one in our community feels forgotten during the season of hope. When you give, you become part of a movement that lifts others up and lights the way forward toward a brighter future. Please consider giving the gift of hope this holiday season by visiting ymcasibc.ca/donate. With your support, we can let hope shine even brighter for our most vulnerable neighbours.

