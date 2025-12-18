Kelowna tax expert offers guide to charitable donations of securities

Photo: KGH Foundation There are many things to consider when giving publicly traded securities to KGH Foundation.

By Jay Goodis

As investment advisors and charities increasingly discuss the donation of securities, it is important for donors to understand how these gifts are treated for Canadian tax purposes and what conditions must be met for proper receipting.

The following is a general overview on how gifts of publicly traded securities to Canadian registered charities typically work, based on current Canada Revenue Agency guidance.

For a registered Canadian charity to issue an official donation receipt, a valid gift must exist. This generally requires a voluntary transfer of property to a qualified donee, with no expectation of benefit or advantage received by the donor in return, subject to CRA split-receipting rules.

Common examples of securities that may qualify as eligible gifts in kind include publicly traded shares listed on a designated stock exchange, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange. When publicly listed securities are donated in kind to a qualified donee, any resulting capital gain may qualify for preferential tax treatment under the Income Tax Act, subject to applicable rules and conditions.

To donate securities, the donor typically instructs their investment advisor or broker to transfer specific securities directly to the charity using a Letter of Direction or similar form. This form identifies the donor, the securities being donated, and the receiving charity. Donors are encouraged to notify the charity in advance so the gift can be properly identified and processed once received, and to ensure the charity is prepared to accept the securities.

The charity issues an official donation receipt for the fair market value of the securities on the date the gift is made once it has acquired ownership of them. The fair market value of the securities should be determined in accordance with the charity’s receipting and valuation policies.

The tax results of a securities donation can vary depending on how the securities are held and the donor’s overall tax situation, and there may be different ways to structure a charitable gift depending on individual circumstances. As a result, donors may experience different tax outcomes even when donating similar securities.

Securities held in registered plans such as RRSPs or RRIFs are subject to different tax rules than securities held in non-registered accounts. Withdrawals from registered plans are generally included in income, regardless of the nature of the underlying investments. If assets are withdrawn and donated, the donor will typically have both an income inclusion equal to the withdrawal amount and a charitable donation tax receipt for the amount donated. In estate planning situations, such as naming a charity as beneficiary of an RRSP or RRIF, the donation tax credit may help offset tax arising on death and may be one way to incorporate charitable giving into a broader plan.

If securities have declined in value and have an unrealized capital loss, donors may choose to sell the securities first to realize the loss and then donate the cash proceeds, or alternatively donate the securities directly. In either case, the resulting capital loss may be available to offset capital gains in the current year, carried back, or carried forward, while still supporting a charitable gift. Care should be taken to ensure relevant loss rules are considered, including the superficial loss rules.

For higher-income individuals, large charitable gifts may also interact with the alternative minimum tax. Under current rules, certain adjustments apply to donations of publicly listed securities for AMT purposes. Any AMT paid may be recoverable in future years, depending on the donor’s tax situation.

Gifts of securities can be an effective way to support charitable causes and, in some circumstances, enhance the after-tax impact of a donation. However, the rules are tricky and technical, and outcomes depend on individual circumstances. Donors are encouraged to consult their own tax or financial advisor to determine what is right for them and to work closely with the receiving charity to ensure proper execution, receipting and results with no surprises.

Jay Goodis is a chartered professional accountant, CEO of Tax Templates Inc., and a director of the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation.