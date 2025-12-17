Early Bird deadline for 2025 VGH+ Millionaire Lottery is this Friday

Photo: Corvette A 2025 Corvette Stingray convertible could be yours through the VGH+ Millionaire Lottery.

Talk about a problem worth having.

The winner of this year’s 2025 VGH+ Millionaire Lottery Early Bird draw will be forced to pick one of these three stunning prizes:

• 2025 Corvette Stingray Convertible or 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred HEV

• Private jet experience from Travel Best Bets plus $25,000 cash

• $150,000 cash

In other words, the winner can’t lose.

The deadline for the Early Bird draw is coming up quick, so the time to act is now. Anyone who buys tickets before this Friday (Dec. 19) at 11:59 p.m. will automatically be entered for a chance to win Early Bird prizes that also include 40 cash awards of $1,000 and 20 prizes of $500.

Beyond the Early Bird draw, the 2025 VGH+ Millionaire Lottery offers the chance to win one of two stunning Kelowna homes, giving the eventual Grand Prize winner an opportunity to live out the Okanagan dream. One home is located in the new Aqua Waterfront Village, while the other is in Trailhead at the Ponds in the Upper Mission.

The Kelowna homes are part of a total of 10 Grand Prize options available in this year’s lottery, which also include homes in South Surrey, Langley, Vancouver, Burnaby, Courtenay, Sooke and Colwood, worth over $3.3 million. Not only are there nine home prizes to choose from, there is also a $3 million tax-free cash option—the largest cash prize ever offered in a B.C. hospital lottery.

Contributed

The Aqua Waterfront Village home in Kelowna features two bedrooms and a den, two bathrooms and 1,135 square feet of living space, along with a 175-square-foot balcony and two parking stalls. The prize package also includes $60,000 in cash for furniture, a 2025 BMW X5 xDrive50e, a 2025 Toyota RAV4 SE, a $100,000 Travel Best Bets gift card and $660,000 in cash.

The Trailhead home offers a different but equally appealing lifestyle. The 3,249-square-foot residence includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an in-ground pool and a two-car garage. The full prize package comes with $60,000 in cash for furniture, a 2025 Ford F-150 Lightning, a 2025 ATX22 Type-S boat, a $100,000 Travel Best Bets gift card and $465,000 in cash.

There are even more chances to win through the 50/50 PLUS Lottery, which has a potential jackpot of up to $2.4 million, and the Daily Cash PLUS Game, which features 105 days of winning starting on Feb. 7. Two winners will be drawn every day except the final Friday, when there will be one $75,000 winner, one $50,000 winner and one $25,000 winner, for a total Daily Cash PLUS prize value of $400,000.

Funds raised through the 2025 VGH+ Millionaire Lottery support state-of-the-art equipment, groundbreaking research and innovative patient care at Vancouver General Hospital, UBC Hospital, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute, G.F. Strong Rehabilitation Centre and Vancouver Community Health Services, which serve patients from across B.C.

“People across British Columbia facing serious illness or injury deserve the very best care,” VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation president and CEO Angela Chapman says. “They deserve the brightest minds. They deserve medical breakthroughs. They deserve better. The VGH+ Millionaire Lottery helps make that possible, giving our world-class health care partners resources they need to save lives, fuel innovation and build healthier communities across British Columbia.”

VGH+ Millionaire Lottery tickets are available at two for $110, five for $200, 10 for $350 and 25 for $600. Tickets can be purchased online here, by phone at 604-602-5848 or toll-free at 1-888-445-5825, or in person at London Drugs.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.