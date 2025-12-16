Start planning your unique winter adventure in Osoyoos right now

Photo: Destination Osoyoos You can enjoy all of Osoyoos, even in the winter.

An Osoyoos winter is not like one you would normally find in Canada.

There is no mind-numbing wind chill.

No one can walk across the lake.

There is only a little bit of snow—if any at all.

Not only is it relatively beautiful weather in the South Okanagan community, but there is also so much fun to be had and so many things to explore. Winter in Osoyoos is a season full of experiences, shopping and local flavour.

Start your winter playground adventure in downtown Osoyoos, which is filled with character and locally inspired finds.

Photo: Destination Osoyoos

Stores like Osoyoos Home Hardware blend practical essentials with seasonal décor and gift-worthy items, making it a favourite stop for both residents and visitors. The shop has earned a reputation as one of the most distinctive small-town hardware stores in Canada, thanks in part to its location over two historic buildings and its multiple staircases.

Just down the street is The Quirky Quail, which features a collection of unique, locally sourced goods that celebrate the talent and artistry of Canadian creators. The space is designed with a modern boho vibe, where each item is handpicked for its creativity, craftsmanship and originality. It is ideal for holiday giving or a one-of-a-kind souvenir.

Osoyoos Visitor Information Centre is another great spot for discovering locally made products. It features hundreds of items created by South Okanagan artists and makers, including jewellery, apparel, home décor and art. While the Visitor Information Centre will be closed from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, gift shopping doesn’t have to stop. Its online shop and community gift guide at shoposoyoos.com make it easy to browse and plan purchases ahead of time.

For those looking for some added culture, Osoyoos Museum is the perfect place to stop, as it boasts exhibits and displays that offer insight into the community’s past. It’s a welcoming indoor stop that complements a day of shopping, strolling or sightseeing, and a reminder that Osoyoos’ story extends well beyond its beautiful location.

The beverage scene remains a highlight throughout the winter months. Many Osoyoos wineries stay open year-round, inviting guests to sample bold reds, crisp whites and seasonal releases in relaxed tasting rooms. The community is also home to craft breweries, cideries and distilleries, where visitors can enjoy locally made beer, cider and spirits in cozy, social settings that suit the season.

And as mentioned, you can go outside during an Osoyoos winter—and actually want to stay there. Enjoy a scenic lakeside walks, do some birdwatching, go for a bike ride on quieter roads and explore nearby trails. The ventures are peaceful and offer wide-open views without the summer crowds. It’s a time of year that encourages discovery at an unhurried pace.

Osoyoos makes planning a getaway both accessible and appealing thanks to winter accommodation packages and seasonal deals. Visitors can find options that fit short escapes or extended stays, with easy access to shopping, dining and local attractions.

Start planning your winter adventure now at destinationosoyoos.com, and find inspiration for thoughtful, local gifts at shoposoyoos.com.

Photo: Kenton Gilchrist

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.