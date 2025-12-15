Innkeeper’s Gala shines bright in Kelowna, raising over $175,000 for local charities

Photo: Argus Properties The 34th annual Innkeeper's Gala raised more than $175,000.

The 34th annual Innkeeper’s Gala at Hotel Eldorado delivered another unforgettable evening of celebration, connection and community spirit, raising over $175,000 in support of the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation and the Okanagan College Culinary Arts Division.

This year’s sold-out gala brought together more than 400 guests for an evening that perfectly blended old-world glamour with modern generosity. From the first champagne toast to the final note of live music, the night captured the joyful essence of Kelowna’s most cherished social tradition.

“The energy in the room was incredible,” Argus Properties director of hospitality Gil Vallee says. “It was heartwarming to see the community come together once again; not only to celebrate, but to make a tangible difference for organizations that shape the future of Kelowna.”

The funds that were raised are planned to help strengthen the local culinary industry, advance life-saving health-care initiatives and empower grassroots projects that support those most in need. The event also marked a special milestone, kicking off celebrations leading up to Hotel Eldorado’s 100th anniversary in 2026, a year that promises to honour the past while looking boldly toward the future.

Guests were treated to a multi-room experience throughout the historic hotel, featuring live entertainment, inspired dishes from the hotel’s award-winning culinary team and a lively dance floor that carried the evening well past midnight. Laughter, music and heartfelt generosity filled every corner of the El, reaffirming its legacy as a place where community thrives.

“The Innkeeper’s Gala has always been about more than one night,” Vallee says. “It’s a reflection of what makes Kelowna special; people coming together to give back, lift each other up and celebrate all that we share.”

As the final notes faded and the last glasses were raised, one thing was clear: The Innkeeper’s Gala continues to be one of Kelowna’s most meaningful and magical traditions.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.