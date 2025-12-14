Tax expert offers information about strategic philanthropy for KGH Foundation

Photo: Contributed Jay Goodis is a tax expert who knows strategic philanthropy well.

Donation of cash or shares?

With many Canadians considering how to structure their charitable contributions this season, tax expert Jay Goodis knows the most effective approaches to giving so donors can maximize both impact and tax efficiency.

Goodis has been a KGH Foundation board member since 2024 and serves on the philanthropy and engagement committee. As a chartered professional accountant and CEO of Tax Templates Inc., Goodis is a widely regarded Canadian tax expert. He co-hosts Canadian Tax Matters, a national webinar series that keeps tax professionals and small businesses current on changes in Canadian tax policy.

So how much further could a $10,000 charitable gift go if eligible shares are donated instead of cash, and where in Canada is that difference the biggest? Goodis has an opinion on that.

Let’s say you want to donate $10,000 to the KGH Foundation. You own eligible publicly traded shares worth $10,000 today that you bought for $4,000, so there’s a $6,000 unrealized capital gain. Assume at least $200 of donations have already been made for the year.

Goodis says there are two ways to make the same gift:

• Donate cash: You sell the shares, pay capital gains tax first, then donate the cash and claim a charitable tax credit.

• Donate shares in kind: You donate the shares directly, receive a full $10,000 donation receipt, and the capital gain is exempt on eligible publicly traded securities when they’re donated to a registered charity.

Either way, the charity receives $10,000 and you receive the same donation receipt. The difference is that donating shares creates an extra layer of tax savings by eliminating capital gains tax, and that savings varies by province.

Using 2025 rates, the additional tax savings from donating shares instead of cash on this $10,000 example range from about $1,335 to $1,644 for someone in the highest tax bracket. The same advantage exists at other income levels too. How do the rates differ below the top tax bracket?

Assume a taxpayer has $100,000 of employment income in 2025 and wants to donate $1,000. They hold eligible publicly traded shares worth $1,000 today that they originally bought for $400, so there’s a $600 unrealized capital gain. Again, assume at least $200 of donations have already been made for the year.

In comparison, the extra tax savings from donating eligible securities instead of cash range from $83 to $114.

On average, at $100,000 income, a $1,000 cash gift costs about 63.9% after tax, while an in-kind gift costs about 54.1%. At the top bracket, a $10,000 cash gift costs about 64.6% after tax, while an in-kind gift costs about 49.4%.

Goodis believes this strategy of donating eligible securities is valuable at any income level, but it’s especially powerful for top-bracket donors because the capital gains tax savings are larger when marginal rates are higher and embedded gains are bigger. Still, even at $100,000 of income, donating eligible shares consistently lowers the after-tax cost of giving, meaning more of what you’ve built can flow to the cause you care about.

It’s the same gift to charity, but donating shares means more impact. If philanthropy is on your mind, it’s worth pausing to ask one question before you give: Cash or shares?

Alternative minimum tax can apply in some high-income situations, which may reduce or defer the tax benefit.

Goodis reminds all donors to consult their own professional advisor for what is right for them.

More information about KGH Foundation, which is in the midst of a campaign to provide information from local experts about strategic philanthropy, can be found on its website here.

